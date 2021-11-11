GTA 3 cheats and codes

Looking for some GTA 3 cheat codes? With the release of a newly remastered version of the classic open-world game, it’s time to make your own chaotic fun using the best GTA Trilogy cheat codes.
Liberty City is a fantastic playground for a bit of the old ultra-violence, especially with the freedom to make a tank appear out of nowhere. There are more bizarre cheats, too, including ones that affect the weather, manipulate time, and tinker with your character’s outfit.
Here you’ll find some of the useful cheat codes to use in GTA 3, though there are more out there. Before using cheats, make sure you save your game, and don’t save over it once activated as this could potentially corrupt your save file. Do take care when you’re inputting codes, as you can’t see the codes on the screen and they won’t work if you make a single mistake. Of course, given that this is a collection of multiple games, there are different GTA Vice City cheat codes, and GTA San Andreas cheat codes.
How to activate GTA 3 cheats
To enter GTA 3 cheat codes, you need to type the letters of the cheat code you wish to activate on your keyboard at any time during gameplay.
GTA 3 cheat codes
Here are the most useful GTA 3 cheat codes found in GTA Trilogy:
Character buff cheats
- Recover to 100% health – gesundheit
- Instantly get all weapons – gunsgunsguns
- Instantly get more money – ifiwerearichman
Vehicle cheats
- Make all cars invisible – anicesetofwheels
- Destroy all cars – bangbangbang
- Makes your vehicle fly – chittychittybb
- Improves vehicle handling – cornerslikemad
- Spawns a tank (Rhino) – giveusatank
Wanted level cheats
- Increases Wanted level – morepoliceplease
- Lowers Wanted level – nopoliceplease
Weather and time cheats
- Makes it cloudy – ilikescotland
- Makes it rain – ilovescotland
- Makes it foggy – peasoup
- Makes the game move slower – boooooring
- Makes the game move faster – timeflieswhenyou
- In-game clock moves more quickly – madweather
Pedestrian AI cheats
- Pedestrians attack you on sight – nobodylikesme
- Makes all pedestrians fight each other – itsallgoingmaaad
- Makes pedestrians fight each other with weapons – weaponsforall
You should now have some of the best GTA 3 cheats at your disposal whenever you wish to wreak havoc on the population of Liberty City. However, if you’d like to cause chaos in a more modern Los Santos instead, do check out the best GTA 5 cheats. Cheating isn’t allowed in GTA Online, and understandably so. However, we do have some tips on how to make money in GTA Online so you can buy the fastest GTA 5 car.