GTA 3 cheats and codes

Looking for some GTA 3 cheat codes? With the release of a newly remastered version of the classic open-world game, it’s time to make your own chaotic fun using the best GTA Trilogy cheat codes.

Liberty City is a fantastic playground for a bit of the old ultra-violence, especially with the freedom to make a tank appear out of nowhere. There are more bizarre cheats, too, including ones that affect the weather, manipulate time, and tinker with your character’s outfit.

Here you’ll find some of the useful cheat codes to use in GTA 3, though there are more out there. Before using cheats, make sure you save your game, and don’t save over it once activated as this could potentially corrupt your save file. Do take care when you’re inputting codes, as you can’t see the codes on the screen and they won’t work if you make a single mistake. Of course, given that this is a collection of multiple games, there are different GTA Vice City cheat codes, and GTA San Andreas cheat codes.

How to activate GTA 3 cheats

To enter GTA 3 cheat codes, you need to type the letters of the cheat code you wish to activate on your keyboard at any time during gameplay.

GTA 3 cheat codes

Here are the most useful GTA 3 cheat codes found in GTA Trilogy:

Character buff cheats

Recover to 100% health – gesundheit

– gesundheit Instantly get all weapons – gunsgunsguns

– gunsgunsguns Instantly get more money – ifiwerearichman

Vehicle cheats

Make all cars invisible – anicesetofwheels

– anicesetofwheels Destroy all cars – bangbangbang

– bangbangbang Makes your vehicle fly – chittychittybb

– chittychittybb Improves vehicle handling – cornerslikemad

– cornerslikemad Spawns a tank (Rhino) – giveusatank

Wanted level cheats

Increases Wanted level – morepoliceplease

– morepoliceplease Lowers Wanted level – nopoliceplease

Weather and time cheats

Makes it cloudy – ilikescotland

– ilikescotland Makes it rain – ilovescotland

– ilovescotland Makes it foggy – peasoup

– peasoup Makes the game move slower – boooooring

– boooooring Makes the game move faster – timeflieswhenyou

– timeflieswhenyou In-game clock moves more quickly – madweather

Pedestrian AI cheats

Pedestrians attack you on sight – nobodylikesme

– nobodylikesme Makes all pedestrians fight each other – itsallgoingmaaad

– itsallgoingmaaad Makes pedestrians fight each other with weapons – weaponsforall

You should now have some of the best GTA 3 cheats at your disposal whenever you wish to wreak havoc on the population of Liberty City.