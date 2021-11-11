GTA San Andreas cheats and codes

Looking for the best of the GTA San Andreas cheats? With the newly released remasters hitting the Rockstar digital store, it’s time to return to Grove Street, reunite with CJ’s crew, and take over the city once again. If you want to experiment, the world’s your oyster with these GTA San Andreas cheats, though there are more out there. You can, for example, turn everyone into an Elvis Presley impersonator before giving them a rocket launcher and itchy trigger fingers.

It’s not just the streets of San Andreas where you can cause tanks to appear out of nowhere using cheats. You can also cause chaos and destruction in Liberty City with GTA 3 cheat codes and Vice City with the GTA Vice City cheat codes. We also have a selection of the best GTA Trilogy cheats across all three games rather than searching through the entire list to find the codes you want.

Just make sure that you save the game before entering any of the cheat codes, and don’t save over your save file after activating a cheat. There’s a chance that you could corrupt your save file, and nobody wants that to happen.

How to activate GTA San Andreas cheats

To activate any cheat in GTA San Andreas, type in the letters as shown in the cheats on your keyboard at any time while the game is unpaused.

GTA San Andreas cheats

Here are some of the best GTA San Andreas cheats:

Weapons cheats

Weapon set #1 (Thug) – LXGIWYL

– LXGIWYL Weapon set #2 (Professional) – PROFESSIONALSKIT

– PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapon set #3 (Nutter) – UZUMYMW

Health, armor, money, items, and ammo cheats

Full health, full armor, and $250k – HESOYAM

– HESOYAM Infinite health – BAGUVIX

– BAGUVIX Adrenaline mode – ANOSEONGLASS

– ANOSEONGLASS Infinite ammo (no reload needed) – FULLCLIP

– FULLCLIP Have a parachute – AIYPWZQP

– AIYPWZQP Have a jetpack – ROCKETMAN

Character stats cheats

Maximum respect – WORSHIPME

– WORSHIPME Maximum stamina – VKYPQCF

– VKYPQCF Maximum weapon skill – PROFESSIONALKILLER

– PROFESSIONALKILLER Maximum vehicle skill – NATURALTALENT

– NATURALTALENT Maximum muscle – BUFFMEUP

– BUFFMEUP Instantly become skinny – KVGYZQK

– KVGYZQK Instantly become fat – BTCDBCB

Wanted levels cheats

Increase the Wanted level by two stars – TURNUPTHEHEAT

– TURNUPTHEHEAT Clear the Wanted level – TURNDOWNTHEHEAT

– TURNDOWNTHEHEAT Never gain Wanted levels – AEZAKMI

– AEZAKMI Maximum Wanted level (six stars) – BRINGITON

Spawning vehicles cheats

Spawn a tank (Rhino) – AIWPRTON

– AIWPRTON Spawn a Bloodring Banger – OLDSPEEDDEMON

– OLDSPEEDDEMON Spawn a Rancher – JQNTDMH

– JQNTDMH Spawn a racecar – VROCKPOKEY or VPJTQWV

– VROCKPOKEY or VPJTQWV Spawn a hearse (Romero) – WHERESTHEFUNERAL

– WHERESTHEFUNERAL Spawn a limo – CELEBRITYSTATUS

– CELEBRITYSTATUS Spawn a Trashmaster – TRUEGRIME

– TRUEGRIME Spawn a golf caddy – RZHSUEW

– RZHSUEW Spawn a Hydra – JUMPJET

– JUMPJET Spawn a hovercraft – KGGGDKP

– KGGGDKP Spawn a Hunter – OHDUDE

– OHDUDE Spawn a quad – FOURWHEELFUN

– FOURWHEELFUN Spawn a tanker truck – AMOMHRER

– AMOMHRER Spawn a Dozer – ITSALLBULL

– ITSALLBULL Spawn a stunt plane – FLYINGTOSTUNT

– FLYINGTOSTUNT Spawn a Monster – MONSTERMASH

Other vehicle cheats

Free aim while driving – OUIQDMW

– OUIQDMW Blow up all cars – CPKTNWT

– CPKTNWT All cars are black – IOWDLAC

– IOWDLAC Everyone drives cheap cars – EVERYONEISPOOR

– EVERYONEISPOOR Everyone drives fast cars – EVERYONEISRICH

– EVERYONEISRICH Everyone drives Country vehicles – FVTMNBZ

– FVTMNBZ Make cars invisible – WHELSONLYPLEASE

– WHELSONLYPLEASE Improved handling – STICKLIKEGLUE

– STICKLIKEGLUE All traffic lights are green – ZEIIVG

– ZEIIVG All drivers are aggressive – YLTEICZ

– YLTEICZ Flying boats – FLYINGFISH

– FLYINGFISH Flying cars – CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG

– CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG All cars have Nitrous – SPEEDFREAK

– SPEEDFREAK All cars float away when hit – BUBBLECARS

– BUBBLECARS Smash n’ Boom – JCNRUAD

– JCNRUAD Reduced traffic – GHOSTWORM

Weather and Time cheats

Sunny – PLEASANTLYWARM

– PLEASANTLYWARM Drought – TOODAMNHOT

– TOODAMNHOT Overcast – ALNSFMZO

– ALNSFMZO Rain – AIFRVQS

– AIFRVQS Fog – CFVFGMJ

– CFVFGMJ Thunderstorm – SCOTTISHSUMMER

– SCOTTISHSUMMER Sandstorm – CWJXUOC

– CWJXUOC Always midnight – NIGHTPROWLER

– NIGHTPROWLER Always dusk (21:00) – OFVIAC

– OFVIAC Faster clock – YSOHNUL

Miscellaneous cheats

Speed up gameplay – SPEEDITUP

– SPEEDITUP Slow down gameplay – SLOWITDOWN

– SLOWITDOWN Have a bounty on your head – BAGOWPG

– BAGOWPG Recruit any NPC. They will have a 9mm pistol – SJMAHPE

– SJMAHPE Recruit any NPC. They will have a rocket launcher – ROCKETMAYHEM

– ROCKETMAYHEM Gangs control the streets – BIFBUZZ

– BIFBUZZ Gives pedestrians golf clubs, and they will attack each other – AJLOJYQY

– AJLOJYQY Gives pedestrians rocket launchers, and they will attack each other – BGLUAWML

– BGLUAWML Riot Mode – STATEOFEMERGENCY

– STATEOFEMERGENCY All NPCs are gang members – ONLYHOMIESALLOWED

– ONLYHOMIESALLOWED All NPCs are Elvis impersonators – BLUESUEDESHOES

– BLUESUEDESHOES All NPCs are ninjas – NINJATOWN

– NINJATOWN CJ, all NPCs, and all vehicles are Country themed – BMTPWHR

– BMTPWHR Everyone wears beach clothes – LIFESABEACH

– LIFESABEACH Everyone wears clown gear – CRAZYTOWN

– CRAZYTOWN Arms everyone with weapons – FOOOXFT

– FOOOXFT Instantly kills CJ – GOODBYECRUELWORLD

– GOODBYECRUELWORLD Huge BMX bunny hop – CJPHONEHOME

– CJPHONEHOME Higher jump – KANGAROO

With all of the GTA San Andreas cheats, you now have the freedom to inflict whatever chaos springs to your twisted mind. So if you’d like to spread the carnage to the rest of Los Santos, check out the best GTA 5 cheats. As cheating is, rather understandably, not allowed in GTA Online, we can at the very least share some tips on how to make money in GTA Online and guides on the current GTA Online podium car and the fastest GTA 5 car.