GTA San Andreas cheats and codes

Looking for the best of the GTA San Andreas cheats? With the newly released remasters hitting the Rockstar digital store, it’s time to return to Grove Street, reunite with CJ’s crew, and take over the city once again. If you want to experiment, the world’s your oyster with these GTA San Andreas cheats, though there are more out there. You can, for example, turn everyone into an Elvis Presley impersonator before giving them a rocket launcher and itchy trigger fingers.
It’s not just the streets of San Andreas where you can cause tanks to appear out of nowhere using cheats. You can also cause chaos and destruction in Liberty City with GTA 3 cheat codes and Vice City with the GTA Vice City cheat codes. We also have a selection of the best GTA Trilogy cheats across all three games rather than searching through the entire list to find the codes you want.
Just make sure that you save the game before entering any of the cheat codes, and don’t save over your save file after activating a cheat. There’s a chance that you could corrupt your save file, and nobody wants that to happen.
How to activate GTA San Andreas cheats
To activate any cheat in GTA San Andreas, type in the letters as shown in the cheats on your keyboard at any time while the game is unpaused.
GTA San Andreas cheats
Here are some of the best GTA San Andreas cheats:
Weapons cheats
- Weapon set #1 (Thug) – LXGIWYL
- Weapon set #2 (Professional) – PROFESSIONALSKIT
- Weapon set #3 (Nutter) – UZUMYMW
Health, armor, money, items, and ammo cheats
- Full health, full armor, and $250k – HESOYAM
- Infinite health – BAGUVIX
- Adrenaline mode – ANOSEONGLASS
- Infinite ammo (no reload needed) – FULLCLIP
- Have a parachute – AIYPWZQP
- Have a jetpack – ROCKETMAN
Character stats cheats
- Maximum respect – WORSHIPME
- Maximum stamina – VKYPQCF
- Maximum weapon skill – PROFESSIONALKILLER
- Maximum vehicle skill – NATURALTALENT
- Maximum muscle – BUFFMEUP
- Instantly become skinny – KVGYZQK
- Instantly become fat – BTCDBCB
Wanted levels cheats
- Increase the Wanted level by two stars – TURNUPTHEHEAT
- Clear the Wanted level – TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
- Never gain Wanted levels – AEZAKMI
- Maximum Wanted level (six stars) – BRINGITON
Spawning vehicles cheats
- Spawn a tank (Rhino) – AIWPRTON
- Spawn a Bloodring Banger – OLDSPEEDDEMON
- Spawn a Rancher – JQNTDMH
- Spawn a racecar – VROCKPOKEY or VPJTQWV
- Spawn a hearse (Romero) – WHERESTHEFUNERAL
- Spawn a limo – CELEBRITYSTATUS
- Spawn a Trashmaster – TRUEGRIME
- Spawn a golf caddy – RZHSUEW
- Spawn a Hydra – JUMPJET
- Spawn a hovercraft – KGGGDKP
- Spawn a Hunter – OHDUDE
- Spawn a quad – FOURWHEELFUN
- Spawn a tanker truck – AMOMHRER
- Spawn a Dozer – ITSALLBULL
- Spawn a stunt plane – FLYINGTOSTUNT
- Spawn a Monster – MONSTERMASH
Other vehicle cheats
- Free aim while driving – OUIQDMW
- Blow up all cars – CPKTNWT
- All cars are black – IOWDLAC
- Everyone drives cheap cars – EVERYONEISPOOR
- Everyone drives fast cars – EVERYONEISRICH
- Everyone drives Country vehicles – FVTMNBZ
- Make cars invisible – WHELSONLYPLEASE
- Improved handling – STICKLIKEGLUE
- All traffic lights are green – ZEIIVG
- All drivers are aggressive – YLTEICZ
- Flying boats – FLYINGFISH
- Flying cars – CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
- All cars have Nitrous – SPEEDFREAK
- All cars float away when hit – BUBBLECARS
- Smash n’ Boom – JCNRUAD
- Reduced traffic – GHOSTWORM
Weather and Time cheats
- Sunny – PLEASANTLYWARM
- Drought – TOODAMNHOT
- Overcast – ALNSFMZO
- Rain – AIFRVQS
- Fog – CFVFGMJ
- Thunderstorm – SCOTTISHSUMMER
- Sandstorm – CWJXUOC
- Always midnight – NIGHTPROWLER
- Always dusk (21:00) – OFVIAC
- Faster clock – YSOHNUL
Miscellaneous cheats
- Speed up gameplay – SPEEDITUP
- Slow down gameplay – SLOWITDOWN
- Have a bounty on your head – BAGOWPG
- Recruit any NPC. They will have a 9mm pistol – SJMAHPE
- Recruit any NPC. They will have a rocket launcher – ROCKETMAYHEM
- Gangs control the streets – BIFBUZZ
- Gives pedestrians golf clubs, and they will attack each other – AJLOJYQY
- Gives pedestrians rocket launchers, and they will attack each other – BGLUAWML
- Riot Mode – STATEOFEMERGENCY
- All NPCs are gang members – ONLYHOMIESALLOWED
- All NPCs are Elvis impersonators – BLUESUEDESHOES
- All NPCs are ninjas – NINJATOWN
- CJ, all NPCs, and all vehicles are Country themed – BMTPWHR
- Everyone wears beach clothes – LIFESABEACH
- Everyone wears clown gear – CRAZYTOWN
- Arms everyone with weapons – FOOOXFT
- Instantly kills CJ – GOODBYECRUELWORLD
- Huge BMX bunny hop – CJPHONEHOME
- Higher jump – KANGAROO
With all of the GTA San Andreas cheats, you now have the freedom to inflict whatever chaos springs to your twisted mind. So if you’d like to spread the carnage to the rest of Los Santos, check out the best GTA 5 cheats. As cheating is, rather understandably, not allowed in GTA Online, we can at the very least share some tips on how to make money in GTA Online and guides on the current GTA Online podium car and the fastest GTA 5 car.