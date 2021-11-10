Want to know what the best GTA Trilogy cheats are? Whether you’re familiar with causing chaos in Rockstar’s PlayStation 2 era open world games or you’re experiencing them for the first time, there comes a time where you just need to let your hair down and go wild with the many cool cheats available in each game.

If you want to pore over lists with every single cheat code in the GTAtrilogy, we’ve got you covered with guides for GTA 3 cheat codes, GTA Vice City cheat codes, and GTA San Andreas cheat codes that include every single PC cheat code available. However, unless you’re looking for something specific, there’s no need to wade through the entire list. Instead, we’ve put together a shortlist of the best GTA Trilogy cheats so you’ll find the most useful ones for all three classic GTA games at a glance.

These cheats were available in the original PC versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, so there’s no guarantee that they will work with the new version. It’s highly likely that, at most, they will disable any achievements. That said, we will verify each one once the GTA Trilogy is available.

How to activate GTA Trilogy cheats

We highly recommend that you save your game before activating a cheat code, as you can’t deactivate any of the cheats once entered. To activate a GTA Trilogy cheat code, simply type the cheat as shown below with your keyboard. You need to type them in carefully as what you’re typing isn’t shown on any console command prompt or text box. After typing in the last character, the cheat code will activate. The process is the same across all three games, and you’ll get a little pop-up when you successfully activate a cheat.

Best GTA Trilogy cheat codes

Here are the best GTA Trilogy cheat codes:

Best GTA 3 PC cheat codes

100% health – gesundheit

– gesundheit Full armour – Tortoise (or Turtoise)

– Tortoise (or Turtoise) Get all weapons – gunsgunsguns

– gunsgunsguns More money – ifiwerearichman

– ifiwerearichman Lower wanted level – nopoliceplease

– nopoliceplease Better vehicle handling – cornerslikemad

– cornerslikemad Flying vehicle – chittychittybb

– chittychittybb Spawn a tank (Rhino) – giveusatank

– giveusatank – ilikedressingup

Best GTA Vice City PC cheat codes

Full health – ASPIRINE

– ASPIRINE Full armour – PRECIOUSPROTECTION

– PRECIOUSPROTECTION Invincibility – YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE

– YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE Weapon set 1 – THUGSTOOLS

– THUGSTOOLS Weapon set 2 – PROFESSIONALTOOLS

– PROFESSIONALTOOLS Weapon set 3 – NUTTERTOOLS

– NUTTERTOOLS Buy all properties – FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES

– FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES Lower Wanted level to 0 – LEAVEMEALONE

– LEAVEMEALONE Quick Clock – LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

– LIFEISPASSINGMEBY Spawn a tank – PANZER

– PANZER Spawn a Bloodring Banger – TRAVELINSTYLE

Banger – TRAVELINSTYLE Spawn the Alt Bloodring Banger – GETTHEREQUICKLY

– GETTHEREQUICKLY Spawn a Sabre Turbo – GETTHEREFAST

– GETTHEREFAST Spawn a Hotring Racer – GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

– GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED Spawn the Alt Hotring Racer – GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

– GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST Flying boats – AIRSHIP

– AIRSHIP Amphibious cars – SEAWAYS

– SEAWAYS Spawn Hunter – AMERICAHELICOPTER

– AMERICAHELICOPTER Spawn Aeroplane – FLYINGWAYS

Best GTA San Andreas PC cheat codes

Infinite health – BAGUVIX

– BAGUVIX Infinite ammo – FULLCLIP

– FULLCLIP Adds health, armor, and $250k – HESOYAM

– HESOYAM Weapons 1 (Grunt) – LXGIWYL

– LXGIWYL Weapons 2 (Surgeon) – PROFESSIONALSKIT

– PROFESSIONALSKIT Weapons 3 (Berserker) – UZUMYMW

– UZUMYMW Maximum Lungs (infinite oxygen) – CVWKXAM

– CVWKXAM Maximum muscle – BUFFMEUP

– BUFFMEUP Maximum sexiness – HELLOLADIES

– HELLOLADIES Maximum respect – WORSHIPME

– WORSHIPME Maximum vehicle skills – NATURALTALENT

– NATURALTALENT All cars have Nitrous – SPEEDFREAK

– SPEEDFREAK Awesome handling – STICKLIKEGLUE

– STICKLIKEGLUE Reduced traffic – GHOSTTOWN

– GHOSTTOWN Wanted level never increases – AEZAKMI

– AEZAKMI Clear Wanted level – ASNAEB

– ASNAEB Fat – BTCDBCB

– BTCDBCB Skinny – KVGYZQK

– KVGYZQK Super jump – KANGAROO

– KANGAROO Jetpack – ROCKETMAN

– ROCKETMAN Big BMX hop – CJPHONEHOME

– CJPHONEHOME Fast clock – YSOHNUL

– YSOHNUL Spawn a Hunter – OHDUDE

– OHDUDE Spawn a tank (Rhino) – AIWPRTON

– AIWPRTON Spawn a Hydra – JUMPJET

– JUMPJET Spawn a Racecar – VROCKPOKEY

– VROCKPOKEY Spawn a Hovercraft – KGGGDKP

