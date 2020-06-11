GTFO’s next big update lands today, with new area, “horrifying” enemy, more story

GTFO, 10 Chambers Collective’s upcoming multiplayer survival-horror shooter, gets a hefty new update today. Titled The Vessel, the new content drop – or Rundown, as it’s known in GTFO – ushers in a new area into the game called “Lab”, as well as seven new expeditions, a set of new weapons, and a “horrifying new enemy”. Gulp.

That’s according to a press release announcing The Vessel’s release date, which is set for June 11 at 13:00 CEST / 12:00 BST / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT. The new Rundown, the FPS game’s third major update since its arrival in early access last year, will replace existing expeditions when it goes live – and also “introduce more of the game’s backstory”. So, it looks like we’ll get more of an idea about what’s going on behind-the-scenes in The Complex.

10 Chambers dev Simon Viklund says the studio doesn’t want to give too much away about this, as it’s keen for the survival game’s community to collaborate to piece together what’s happening in the story. “In Rundown three, The Vessel,” he says, “you will be able to find more of these clues and start getting a better picture of what is really happening down in The Complex.”

While the studio’s also keeping its cards close to its chest on the topic of the horror game’s newest enemy, it does reveal “the sounds coming out of it are apparently recorded by one of the team member’s younger family members (!)”. Plus, there are two new gameplay trailers to get a look at to give you some clues:

Here’s a shorter clip:

The new Rundown arrives today, June 11 and it’ll be available to everyone who owns GTFO early access.

We have a GTFO gameplay preview to take a look at if you’re keen to get an idea of what’s to come when the GTFO full release date out of Steam Early Access rolls around, which is expected for sometime next year.