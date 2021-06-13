Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player action game from the Deus Ex developer

Well, there you have it. Eidos-Montréal is working on a Guardians of the Galaxy game. The developer confirmed a slew of rumours with an official trailer during Square Enix’s E3 presentation. Oh, and you don’t have long to wait if you fancy playing it either. The Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy release date is October 26, 2021.

While this may put you in mind of Marvel’s Avengers, there are plenty of ideas here to differentiate the two. For one, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player, third-person action-adventure game that’s story driven. There’s no DLC or microtransactions, either, so what you get on release should be what you get.

You play as Star-Lord though you’re never far from the other Guardians. They take to each fight with you, ready to take a direction that’ll lead to one of four actions that break them from their routine of beating down other enemies. Support moves range from something healing to damage abilities. Star-Lord himself uses his blasters to different effects while sliding and dodging from side to side. That’ll help you do things like freeze an enemy in place before calling in Drax to sock ’em into the sun.

So what’s the story? Eidos-Montreal is keeping its cards close to its chest on that one, though senior narrative director Mary Demarle did reveal some details in a Q&A session shown to press before the big reveal. The story takes place several years after a galactic civil war, with the universe still coming to terms with the repercussions. The Guardians of the Galaxy are working as heroes for hire before a bet goes wrong and sets something in motion that’ll threaten the security of the universe if you don’t sort it out.

The trailer follows familiar beats to James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy film. You’ve got Peter Quill taking to the cockpit of a ship in space before the mood is pierced in a follow-up scene when someone calls the group the “Gardners of the Galaxy”. We’ve also suitably nostalgic music too, as Bonnie Tyler’s I Need a Hero kicks in during the trailer.

There’ll be more nostalgic music for you to enjoy, too. During one of the gameplay sequences we see in the demo, Quill activates a big move that coincides with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ Bad Reputation going off. Demarle also confirms that the game has a fully licensed soundtrack, which is fitting. Unfortunately, we don’t know who else is showing up, though Demarle notes that, as Quill is an ’80s kid, he’ll want to listen to things like Kiss, Iron Maiden, Wham, Blondie, or Pat Benatar.

Choice will also play a part in how your playthrough of the game turns out. During one cutscene we see, the guardians are arguing about what to do about a lack of funds. You can decide to hear out Drax, Groot, or Rocket, with the person in control going with Groot. He suggests selling himself to a monster collector called Lady Hellbender, though Rocket then says it won’t work as he’s not monster-like enough. That’s enough for Drax to suggest selling Rocket instead before the player decides to settle the matter by calling to sell Rocket.

You’re faced with similar decisions during each level. On one mission you come to a bridge with the controls to extend it on the other side. Drax reckons he can toss Rocket across the chasm, so it’s up to you to encourage or dissuade that. The player in control decides to do it and agrees to give Rocket a more significant share of the spoils to quell his temper.

