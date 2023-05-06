Follow up Guardians of the Galaxy 3 with a Marvel game bargain

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best superhero games on PC, and it’s currently part of both a Steam sale and got a generous reduction for PC Game Pass subscribers, making it the perfect game to play before, or after, you see Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in cinemas. Both the Eidos-Montréal game and Marvel Studios film share a lot of specific ideas and characters too, so there’s no better time to suit up with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

While the Guardians of the Galaxy Game Pass offer has since left the service since it was added last year, PC Game Pass subscribers aren’t left in the cold, and can still join the Milky Way’s most lovingly dysfunctional family on another adventure. Granted, the game isn’t part of the MCU canon and instead tells its own story, but there’s plenty to love between the two.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is 70% off in both a Steam sale and for PC Game Pass subscribers until May 11. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has now opened worldwide, so it’s the perfect time for this rip-roaring family adventure.

Do note that you need Xbox Live Gold, which actually comes with every level of a PC Game Pass subscription, to get the deal on Xbox’s PC app, but the saving is the same. It brings Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy down to $17.99 / £14.99.

One of the great things about the Guardians of the Galaxy game is that characters from the new film, namely Adam Warlock and Cosmo the Space Dog, get some play and are introduced to fans ahead of the new film. So, whether you’ve seen it or not, you get even more of these characters between the two projects, on top of the core team from the films as well.

It also really helps that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a truly solid action-adventure game. It could have easily gone the Marvel’s Avengers route of live-service doom, both are from Square Enix after all, but it just puts you in control of Star-Lord and brings you along for a well-written, funny, and heartwarming linear ride with some pretty fun combat.

The Guardians of the Galaxy game was a surprise back when it launched not because it rewrote any books or revolutionised any mechanics, but because it had the goal of telling a fun story about family with a solid core loop, and it absolutely nailed it. Plus you can play Rick Astley for boosts during combat, so that’s always good.

