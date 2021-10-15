Guardians of the Galaxy system requirements ask for 150GB of your SSD

While Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is full of hard decisions and multiple choices, its linear approach to the story means it probably won’t fill that Mass Effect-shaped hole in your life. Guardians of the Galaxy’s system requirements, on the other hand, appeared on Steam today, and they’re roughly similar to Mass Effect: Andromeda’s. If you can play that, then you should be able crank up that cassette and rock out to some ’80s tunes as you cruise around space with little issue.

The two games recommend the same Intel processor, while Guardians of the Galaxy adopts Andromeda’s recommended Nvidia graphics card as its minimum barrier to entry. If your gaming PC packs AMD, however, then you might need to check your specs against the requirements, as it’s not quite as simple.

One thing you’ll notice is that Guardians of the Galaxy is a bit chonky, taking up 150GB of storage. This is unexpectedly three times larger than Andromeda, but games have come a long way in four-and-a-half years. Unlike most modern releases, it doesn’t explicitly suggest that you should install the game on the best SSD for gaming, but it will undoubtedly cut down loading times as you zip around the galaxy than if you use a mechanical hard drive.

Here are Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5 4460

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Intel Core i7 4790

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 570 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660

AMD Radeon RX 590 VRAM 4-6GB 6-8GB Storage 150GB 150GB

Most gaming CPUs and GPUs released in the past four years should play Guardians of the Galaxy just fine, but team blue users have a lot more elbow room with the suggested Intel processor being a whopping seven years old at this point. We won’t know exactly how optimised the game is until the Guardians of the Galaxy release date rolls around later this month.

Can you run Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy? Our friends over on PCGameBenchmark can shed more light if you need to prepare your rig for Star-Lord’s arrival.