Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons’ release date has been unveiled

Following a previous delay, we now have a release date for Guild Wars 2’s third major expansion, End of Dragons. ArenaNet and NCSOFT have unveiled the big news with a gameplay trailer giving us a good peek at the expansion’s plot, characters, new mastery track, and a bunch of other features headed the MMORPG’s way.

First up, the when. The Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons release date has now been announced as February 28 for those playing on Windows PC. The major new adventure for the popular MMORPG will be taking players to the mysterious continent of Cantha – a region that’s been sheltered from the rest of the world and surrounded by secrecy for the past two centuries in the game’s lore. As we heard last year with the expansion’s reveal, a magical curse called The Jade Wind devastated the region, and now the dragon cycle that has both sustained and threatened the region for a long time is beginning to collapse.

As part of the new storyline, players will uncover secrets surrounding the strange Dragonjade substance, which unlocks the power to bring the ancient Canthan civilization’s special technology back into activity.

As for new gameplay, we’ll see fishing added this time around, as well as five-player sailing vessels called skiffs. There’s also the previously revealed co-op combat mount – the MMO’s first ever – the Siege Turtle, which looks as great as it sounds. Alongside these, there are nine new elite specialisations coming up which should add a whole new spin on each profession’s gameplay, and you can expect to see more of the game’s big, open-world events set in Cantha’s new map areas.

If you’re keen to see and hear more before the big day, the good news is that the devs will be unveiling more in live streams coming up this month. You can catch the full schedule on the game’s site here and, while that launch day celebration was previously set for a mystery date, we now know when that’ll kick off, too.