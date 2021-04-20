Guild Wars 2’s Icebrood Saga finale launches next week

At long last, Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga is reaching its epic end. Beginning with its prologue chapter Bound by Blood way back in September 2019, and threaded through nine other stages over the past 18 months, the MMORPG’s saga will see its final raging battle drop in just one week’s time.

Ushered in with a new trailer – which you can check out below – the Guild Wars 2 Icebrood Saga: Champions Finale – Judgment release date is set for April 27. And, it comes with a few teases about what we can expect to see when that date rolls around – but first, the story. “The Elder Dragons of Ice and Fire face their last battlefield in The Icebrood Saga’s final chapter,” ArenaNet explains alongside the clip. “On April 27, join the fight to save Tyria from an elemental cataclysm – and tip the scales to ensure Jormag and Primordus can’t hide behind their mortal champions forever.”

As part of that epic showdown between the two mighty, elemental dragons, Guild Wars 2 will add a bunch of dragon-linked rewards and an enormous world boss encounter that’ll see up to 80 players dive into the action.

There’ll be a public offering of this encounter that becomes available on rotation every two hours. Or, you can tackle this with up to 50 pals and guildmates via a private squad version instead if you prefer. You can get a flavour of what’s in store next week via the trailer below:

Additionally, the finale will bring the ability to hit the Dragon Slayer mastery’s maximum level, which means access to rare item drops. There’ll also be dragon-themed rewards to scoop up, which include a new dragonscale cape, dragon eye infusion, special icy greatsword skin, and new dragon-themed minis.

The chapter drops on April 27, so get ready to get plunged into the epic finale battle between Jormag and Primordus soon.