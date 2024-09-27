Grab these free Guild Wars 2 goodies, thanks to Nvidia

Nvidia is once again using its GeForce Now cloud streaming service to give away in-game goods. This time you can claim free Guild Wars 2 gift in the form of character customization items to celebrate the release of the Janthir Wilds expansion.

GeForce Now is Nvidia‘s cloud streaming platform and Guild Wars 2, one of the best MMOs on PC, has been part of the service since early 2022. Every so often, Nvidia likes to reward GeForce Now members with in-game items, the most recent of which was a free mount in Elder Scrolls Online.

This time around we’re celebrating a different long-running MMORPG, Guild Wars 2. With the Janthir Wilds expansion out now, Nvidia is letting all GeForce Now members enjoy a free style kit that lets you customize your hero’s look.

In order to claim yours, you’ll need to have a GeForce Now account, but don’t worry, a free account will give you access to this giveaway. Once your account is set up, you need to enrol in the free GeForce Now Rewards program, which is done by updating the ‘reward setting’ in your account settings.

Once you’ve done this, you’re free to claim your Guild Wars 2 style kit up until its expiry date of October 26, 2024, although it could end sooner if the limit is reached. You’re also set to claim any future freebies that drop on the service. I’ve mentioned the ESO mount but previous free gifts include three months of Xbox Game Pass PC, a Genshin Impact starter pack, and the Guild Wars 2 base game.

If you’re yet to play, you can check out the Guild Wars 2 system requirements to make sure your PC is up to the task. If you’re a returning player, you can catch up with everything you need to know about the new expansion, including the long-awaiting addition of player houses to the game.