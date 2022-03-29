Guilty Gear Strive DLC fighter out now is a non-binary Death

The latest Guilty Gear Strive DLC fighter is now available, and it brings a non-binary character voiced by a trans woman to one of the best fighting games on PC. Testament is described as an “elegant Grim Reaper” and is available now, either separately or as part of the season pass.

Testament is a popular Death-like character in the Guilty Gear series, who originally appeared in the first game back in 1998 as a boss character and has made recurring appearances ever since – although, it has to be said, rarely on PC.

Now Testament is available in Guilty Gear Strive as the anime game‘s fifth new DLC fighter. They can either be picked up separately for $6.99 / £5.99 or as part of the Season 1 pass – Testament is likely the final part of this pass, which includes five new characters. Arc System Works has already confirmed a Season 2 pass, and it could get more – Street Fighter V had multiple seasons, for example.

One of the interesting parts about Guilty Gear Strive’s version of Testament is that Arc System Works confirms the fighter to be non-binary. The game’s website (thanks, GamesRadar) now uses they/them pronouns to describe Testament. Furthermore, their English voice actor is trans woman Kayleigh McKee, who’s also appeared in Genshin Impact, Smite, and Hearthstone.

Testament is available in Guilty Gear Strive on Steam right now.

