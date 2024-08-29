Robot shooter Gundam Breaker 4 is already hitting big on Steam

Gundam has been a massively popular franchise for close to 50 years now, with torrents of comics and TV shows coming out consistently. It’s also spawned a hobby community devoted to building models of the iconic mechs designed for various series over the years, which has, in turn, inspired games like Gundam Breaker 4, a hack and slash mech game and digital robot builder that includes the action of an Armored Core 6 with the machine management of Battletech or Mechwarrior 5. And, though it only came out yesterday, the latest entry to the Breaker series is off to a great start based on player reviews and Steam charts.

Gundam Breaker 4 is, in some ways, a fighting game with a huge emphasis on character creation. Those characters just happen to be giant combat robots. As in previous Gundam Breaker entries, Breaker 4 lets players digitally build their ideal gundam mech through a vast array of components — no plastic bits or model glue required — and then control them in online or offline fights where, per the game’s title, they can break parts off of their opponents and use them for future building projects.

Breaker 4 has been doing well in the short period that’s passed since its launch. At the time of writing, it has 9,910 players in game on Steam and, earlier today, Gundamn Breaker 4 hit a peak of 26,498 active players. It currently holds a 79% or Mostly Positive user rating as well, based on 470 reviews.

If that has you interested in giving it a shot, you can grab a copy or find more details about Gundam Breaker 4 on Steam right here.

Or, if you want to check out other games like it, take a look at our favorite robot games and sci-fi games on PC for more.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.