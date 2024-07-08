I’m a huge fan of massive robots beating the crap out of things. My favourite anime is Neon Genesis Evangelion, and the only perfect score I’ve ever given to a game was FromSoftware’s Armored Core 6. That’s why I’m so excited about Gundam Breaker 4, a co-op mech game being published by Bandai Namco, which has just announced a new open network test.

Gundam Breaker 4 is the latest video game adaptation of the popular Gundam anime series. It’s a co-op hack and slash game where you take control of the titular Gundam, huge mechs that can lay waste to buildings. In the upcoming network test you and your friends will be able to customize your Gundam and embark on quests together, smashing through enemy robots as you go.

The full game will also feature a diorama mode where you can pose your favorite Gunpla to create your ideal scenes. It promises more parts than ever before, allowing you to create the mech of your dreams. One of my favorite parts of Armored Core 6 was buying and experimenting with all the different parts, so hopefully the experience in Gundam Breaker will be just as satisfying.

All you have to do to join Gundam Breaker 4’s open network test is preload the game on Thursday July 18. The first session will take place Thursday July 18 in North America from 8pm EDT to 1am EDT. The next is Friday July 19, 2am PDT / 5am EDT to 8am PDT / 11am EDT. The game will then be available From 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT on Friday July 19 to 11pm PDT Saturday July 20 / 2am EDT Sunday July 21. You can find it on Steam, right here.

