The past few years have seen some really spectacular run-based looter shooters coming out of smaller studios, and while Roboquest might have the edge on pure gameplay, Gunfire Reborn is the easiest recommendation if you're there for big loot drops and buildcrafting. It's still one of the best co-op games you can get on Steam today, and to celebrate the launch of its new Echoes from Primal Grove expansion Duoyi Games has a special offer. A free weekend lets you try Gunfire Reborn right now for nothing, and its deepest Steam sale discount ever means it's cheap to keep if you like it.

Glance at Gunfire Reborn and you might be tempted to think of it as roguelike Borderlands. That estimation is pretty on the money; despite Randy Pitchford's protestations, there are teams out there getting the looter shooter formula right, and Gunfire Reborn is one of the best FPS games among them. Combat is tight and satisfying, and there's a good blend between needing to put together a strong build from its cast of playable characters, and learning the enemy encounters so you aren't torn apart by their attacks.

There's already a pretty diverse roster to choose from, but the new DLC steps that up with the introduction of two more heroes. Forest envoy Yoyo channels nature and communes with spirits, giving her adorable companions to fight by her side. Martial artist Cang Jue is actually "two souls within one sacred form," and capable of unleashing screen-filling flurries of mystical fists.

Echoes from Primal Grove also includes four more weapons to discover. Drift Shard is a bow boasting quad-shot volleys and homing arrow storms reminiscent of Destiny's iconic Gjallarhorn. The Armillary Sash binds your foes before detonating them. The Viper Sight pistol will highlight enemy weak points, making it a great learning tool, and refracts its laser blasts between nearby targets. Finally, the Jackpot shotgun gains a random bonus on every eighth shot that lasts until the next roll.

Alongside this expansion, an update to the base game opens the door to Twilight Grove, an alternative act-three zone that can appear after you've cleared the Duo Fjord five times. It's a beachside location featuring hostiles that range from venomous catfish ninja to giant turtles with laser cannons on their back. Fight all the way through and you'll come face-to-face with its Elite Crab Vanguard, so be sure you're packing some massive damage.

As mentioned up top, you can try Gunfire Reborn as a free Steam game right through the weekend. If you enjoy your time and want to keep going, it's also been dropped to its lowest price ever, and there's even a discount on all DLC (including the newest one) if you're looking to pick that up as well. Whether you're going in solo or with a crew, I'd certainly recommend seeing what you think, because I was surprised how much I enjoyed it, and its 96% Steam review score tells you I'm not alone.

Gunfire Reborn is free to play on Steam from Friday October 24 until Monday October 27 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET. If you like it, the base game is 45% off ($10.99 / £8.51) until Thursday November 6. The new DLC, Echoes from Primal Grove, is currently available for $6.29 / £4.67 thanks to a 10% launch discount through Wednesday November 5. Grab it right here and get your hands on that loot.

With Steam Deck Verified status, Gunfire Reborn is also a great pickup if you've snagged the best gaming handheld. Alternatively, browse our pick of the best indie games in 2025.

If you choose to jump in, stop by the PCGamesN community Discord and let us know what you think, or tell us which other great looters keep you coming back.