Gunfire Reborn is a roguelike Borderlands that’s quickly rising up the Steam charts

Gunfire Reborn can be succinctly described as a roguelike take on Borderlands. That’s a great hook on its own, and it looks like the game underneath that premise is a solid one, too. It’s been rocketing up the Steam charts over the past several weeks, racking up thousands of positive user reviews in Early Access.

Gunfire Reborn first launched back in May to modest success, but the player count has ballooned after an August update which added a new playable character and loads of new weapons and enemies. The game’s daily player peaks previously averaged between 3,000 and 5,000. Now, those daily peaks are well above 20,000, as SteamDB shows.

Each character in the game has unique abilities alongside the procedurally-generated weapons you’ll find throughout the levels. It’s also fully playable in co-op for up to four players, so you can get that full Borderlands experience. It’s also priced at $11.99 / £9.29 / €9.99, so it won’t break the bank, either.

Check out a trailer below.

There have been several sudden success stories for indie games lately. Among Us has rocketed up the charts with its take on social party games, and to a lesser degree, Craftopia is starting to break out with its massive genre melting pot.