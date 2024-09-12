Thanks to a recent — and apparently pretty disappointing — movie, Borderlands has been on many people’s minds lately. While Borderlands 3 and its spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, are out and Borderlands 4 is currently in the works, there are still other options available for those looking for a take on the kind of cartoon setting and first-person shooting the well known series offers. One of the best of these is Gunfire Reborn, a co-op roguelike FPS that launched back in 2021, which is now experiencing a massive player resurgence on Steam thanks to a new DLC and discount.

The latest Gunfire Reborn update comes in the form of the Realm of Frost and Inkwash DLC, which has given new life to the FPS game. Since it came out alongside a new, third season’s beginning, Gunfire Reborn has been rocketing back up the Steam charts with an influx of new and returning players.

Yesterday, before the new DLC’s launch, Gunfire Reborn hit a peak of 2,365 concurrent players. Now that Realm of Frost and Inkwash has come out along with the base game’s discount, it’s hit a new 24-hour peak of 17,367 players. At the time of writing, 8,782 players are online as well.

Gunfire Reborn and its DLC are currently discounted on Steam, with the main game slashed by 35% to bring its price down to $12.99 USD / £10.06. Its DLC, including the new Realm of Frost and Inkwash, is 10% off as well. Grab a copy of the base game or the DLC right here.

Or, if you’d prefer to try out something else, our lists of our favorite roguelike games and RPG games can help you can find an alternative.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.