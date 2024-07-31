It’s been a disheartening almost 16 years since Metal Slug 7, the last mainline entry in the iconic run ‘n’ gun series. Sure, there have been mobile games, ports, and remasters, but there’s a void where a fresh new entry should be. This is to Gelato Games’ benefit, which has just revealed Guns of Fury. This retro-inspired action platformer makes a beautiful concoction of Metal Slug and Metroidvanias, and it’s out this year.

Take one look at Guns of Fury and its deep reverence for Metal Slug is immediately clear. From the enemy and environment designs to the slick side-scrolling action, it’s everything you know and love. It’s a charming, retro-inspired action platformer in all the best ways imaginable – stunning 16-bit pixel art to boot. However, Guns of Fury turns the Metal Slug formula on its head by adding elements from Metroidvania games.

That’s right, in Guns of Fury, you’ll get the chance to explore a large and interconnected world as you battle to stop the plans of the evil corporation Easton Industries. As you’d expect, new areas are blocked off, requiring specific upgrades and abilities to progress through the map. You’ll have to keep your wits about you though, as secrets are also hidden in the destructible environments.

Of course, there are also challenging bosses that will block your path – over ten, in fact – like a mech that takes up most of the screen as it charges after you. After all, Easton isn’t going to let you stand in their way, having kidnapped a renowned scientist to build a terrifying new type of super weapon.

The gameplay trailer gives us a glimpse at just some of the hundreds tools and abilities we can expect to wield, including various mech suits to increase the chaos, a freeze ray to turn enemies into climbable ice blocks, a dash, and a double jump.

According to the Steam page, Guns of Fury will even have alternate endings, though how many there will be is yet to be seen.

You can already wishlist Guns of Fury on Steam. There’s no confirmed release date yet, but it’s expected to arrive at some point in 2024.

