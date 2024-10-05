I’ve recently been replaying Sniper Elite 5, and it’s reminded me how much I enjoy building virtual weapons. Ghost Recon Future Soldier also nailed it over a decade ago, as you select barrels, triggers, stocks, and scopes that change your firearm’s stats – and nothing quite beats it. It’s one thing to add attachments, but physically building what you’ll use in the field piece-by-piece, and surviving by the skin of your teeth because of it, is quite the payoff. While it might not have the violence, Gunsmith Simulator is finally out in Steam 1.0, and it’s filled with plenty of weapons to accessorize.

We’ve seen quite the return of relaxing simulation games in the last few years. I’ve lost countless hours listening to podcasts while playing Powerwash Simulator, and even found myself hitting a zen-like state once I get the ball rolling in Stardew Valley. Finally available in Steam 1.0, Gunsmith Simulator is poised to join that list.

You’ve got the workshop and equipment, so all that’s left is to build the guns. Auctions and listings come in thick and fast, and then you’ve got to build the firearms from scratch. That includes springs, triggers, barrels, and bolts (depending on the gun of course). Each part orbits around the gun in an incredibly satisfying fashion as you put them together, only for you to then ship them off and make some cash.

You can even customize classic guns with modern accessories. So if your time with the best WWII games has you reminiscing about the Kar98k or M1 Garand, why not spruce one up? Each enthusiast gun nut you’re working for has different wants and needs, so it’ll be up to you to build the best weapon for them.

Gunsmith Simulator 1.0 is also packed with new details and opportunities. You can test out iconic grenade launchers like the RPG-7 and M79, alongside under-barrel attachments, in a new shooting range. There are also two new rooms in the workshop: the photography studio and Gunroom. The former helps you take snazzier pictures of your work so they fetch higher prices at auction, while the latter gives you the perfect chance to show off your work and relax.

GameHunters has now launched Gunsmith simulator into 1.0 on Steam, with a 35% off discount running until Friday October 18, so expect to pay $12.99 / £10.88 before then. You’ll find the game right here.

