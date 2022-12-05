The Witcher’s Hearthstone-like card game Gwent will lose CDPR support

The Witcher’s Hearthstone-style strategy card game Gwent, originally launched as a spin-off from The Witcher 3, will shortly lose official support and updates from CD Projekt Red, as the GOG and Cyberpunk 2077 developer announces some of the final Gwent cards, and says its team is being moved over to focus on other projects.

New cards and esports tournaments will continue for Gwent throughout 2023, but in 2024, as CDPR staffers move to other development projects, support for Gwent will be turned over to the card game’s community, as part of an initiative that is internally called ‘Project Gwentfinity.’

72 new Gwent cards will be released across three expansion packs in April, July, and September 2023 respectively, with two further esports tournaments planned throughout the year, and monthly Gwent updates continuing as normal.

2023, however, will mark the final year of official CPDR support for Gwent, as the developer pushes ahead with the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty, as well as a new saga of Witcher games, and a remake of The Witcher 1.

“When it comes to Gwent and its community, I would like to say that this is not the end and that we have another great year, and more, ahead of us,” CDPR senior communications manager Paweł Burza tells IGN in a recent interview. CD Projekt Red reportedly aims to fully balance the available Gwent decks before ending its official support, helping to maintain the game’s structure and longevity for when it departs.

The end of Gwent is bound to be disheartening for Geralt and Witcher fans, but there’s plenty to look forward to as we anticipate The Witcher remake release date. The Witcher 3 next-gen update is also on its way, but you might want to try out some other great RPG games on PC in the meantime.