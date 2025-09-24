Following up an award-hoarding hit with a sequel is a tough gig - innovations and new content may upset those that worshipped the original, and the expectation bar will always be set sky high. Hades 2 has faced this very challenge, but Supergiant has given it plenty of cooking time in early access to create what appears to be the perfect roguelike sequel. With version 1.0 arriving tomorrow, September 25, critic reviews have just come flooding in. With an average of 94 on Metacritic, Hades 2 is not only being scored more highly than its predecessor, but it has now shot to the top of the aggregator's 2025 chart for PC games, surpassing GOTY frontrunner Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

While I'm sure plenty of you have racked up a lot of hours in Hades 2 already during early access, many will have held out for the finished article to drop in 1.0. Well, it was definitely worth the wait. Across both PC, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2, Hades currently sits on a triumphant Metacritic average review score of 94. Sure, the Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom both currently sit above it on a 95 score, but these are merely ports of existing games.

Things look even better when you zone in on just the PC reviews - Hades 2's score rises once more to a staggering 96.

On Metacritic, it is now this year's top newcomer, with the exceptional Expedition 33 dethroned - the turn-based RPG has an overall average score of 93, with just PC reviews averaging out at 91. Hades 2 also surpasses some of the other brilliant new PC games we've enjoyed this year, such as the long-awaited Hollow Knight Silksong, surprise hit Blue Prince, and the epic medieval RPG Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

It's a similar story over on OpenCritic. With a 93 average score from its aggregated reviewers, Hades 2 once again trumps Expedition 33 and the other games I've just mentioned. However, in OpenCritic's rankings, indie JRPG Shujinkou sits atop the pile with a 94.

While players will have to wait a few more hours to try 1.0 for themselves, Hades 2 already sits pretty on a 96% 'overwhelmingly positive' user score on Steam thanks to the thousands of reviews it's received during early access. We also fell in love with it as soon as early access began last year. Looking at the outstanding review scores that have just come in, I can't foresee that average coming down once 1.0 is out in the wild.

So, congratulations are in order - Supergiant has now made not one, but two of the best PC games of the decade so far. Bravo. To see if anything else this year could top it, head to our upcoming PC games list.

With this year's GOTY fight welcoming yet another contender, I'm curious to know which game is your favorite so far in 2025. Head to the PCGamesN Discord to share your thoughts with me and thousands of fellow readers.