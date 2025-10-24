The first Hades 2 patch gives us exactly what we wanted: a new ending

I don't know how many hours I put into Hades 2 during its early access period and I'm too scared to look. Since it released, I've probably played that much again. And yet, I still haven't seen the game's true ending. That's good news for this article, because I can't spoil it for you even if I wanted to (I don't), and for me, because developer Supergiant Games has just improved it in the game's first post-launch patch. We don't count hotfixes in this sort of thing.

Hades 2 may feature on our list of the best roguelike games, and deservedly so, but it isn't perfect. In fact, I'm pretty sure I prefer the original, which carries more narrative weight amid the similar combat mechanics. However, Supergiant has shown through early access and post-launch updates both Hades 2 and its previous games that it will listen to fans and change things that just aren't working.

The first Hades 2 hotfix nerfed the infuriating Phantom, a mini-boss that I'm baffled made it out of early access. The final boss also got some tweaks, but the first proper patch is going a step further. Fans have been complaining about the true ending since reaching it, labeling it "unsatisfying, rushed," and saying it "retroactively makes certain parts of the game worse." I promised you no spoilers, and I will keep that promise, but Supergiant's changes may mean you're in for a better time than those who speedran to the finish line.

The changes to the true ending add more events before it occurs, and some after, in order to better contextualize the narrative. These new events include new artwork, portraits, and voice lines, so they fit with the rest of the game. This does, however, mean that you need more Underworld clears in order to reach the true ending, but I'm not going to complain about having to play more Hades. The main true ending scenes before the end credits have also been "added to and revised," hopefully creating a more satisfying finale.

For those who have already watched the true ending, there's a new cauldron incantation you can cast to return to earlier points in the story. Use this to jump back to just before the game's conclusion so that you can see the changes for yourself.

In addition to the changes to the game's ending and epilogue, there are plenty of balance tweaks as well. 11 boons and blessings have received major buffs, and one has been nerfed (sorry, Gigaros Dash). Other elements of the game, from keepsakes and daedalus hammer upgrades, to enemies and special encounters have all been tweaked.

After reading so many threads about Hades 2's disappointing ending, this first patch has given me the kick up the bum to finally finish the game. While there is still room for this patch to change before its full release (Supergiant likes to do everything in early access), I'm excited to get stuck in and finally see the true ending for myself.

Hades 2 Patch 1 is available to preview now in beta, but there is currently no full release date for the full patch. You can read the full patch notes, and how to access the beta preview, here.

