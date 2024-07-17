New Hades 2 patch preps for major update with balance tweaks and fixes

Hades 2 isn’t even out yet, and it’s already an incredibly solid roguelike adventure. Supergiant’s work on the sequel is well underway, with preparations being made for the first major update to the game coming later this year. For now, the newest patch focuses on making changes to the balance of various weapons and boons, alongside remedying bugs that have been pointed out by early access testers so far.

July 16th’s Patch 4 introduces a bevy of changes to Hades 2, primarily to the mechanics of the roguelike game‘s combat. Alongside a fair few general buffs, nerfs, and improvements to controls, there are also some more interesting changes such as cuts and complete reworks of a few abilities. While we won’t list off every change here, some highlights include:

Spirit Surge (Zeus) has been reworked to now strike a nearby enemy with lightning when Magick is used.

Family Trade (Hera) has been removed and replaced with Rousing Reception, which now causes your casts to damage enemies as soon as they enter an encounter, regardless of their position.

Mirrored Thrasher (Staff) now requires Magick rather than your own life.

It’s nice to see that Supergiant is willing to use the early access period to play around with completely new and different ideas, even cutting ideas entirely if they don’t seem fit for purpose.

The list of bug fixes is also positively plentiful, with the devs ensuring the early access experience is as smooth as possible through ironing out any kinks that arise. Supergiant notes that the fixes themselves were inspired by community feedback, demonstrating a respectable choice to actively listen to their players for the betterment of the game overall. Be wary when reading through the bug fixes though – they are thankfully spoiler tagged, but if you’re an early access player yourself, you could end up seeing some character spoilers if you’re not careful.

