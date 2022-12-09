Hades 2 gives us a sequel to the best roguelike game

Hades 2 has been announced by Supergiant Games, with the return to the Greek pantheon marking the developer’s first sequel following the best roguelike game

Hades 2

Published:

Hades 2

Supergiant Games has announced Hades 2, a sequel to the best roguelike game on PC that will see players take control of the Princess of the Underworld as they go up against Kronos, the Greek Titan of Time.

Rather than returning to Zagreus again, this game will see you controlling a new protagonist and wielding all-new weapons as you battle your way across the Underworld, backed once again by the gods of Olympus and mastering dark witchcraft and ancient magic. With even more gods and other mythical figures to meet, Hades 2 promises to be an even more compelling experience than the first game.

Watch the Hades 2 trailer below:

YouTube Thumbnail

Much like its predecessor, Hades 2 will launch in early access, and it’s available to wishlist on Steam and the Epic Games store.

In the meantime, check out more of the best upcoming games on PC that you’ll be able to play as we move into 2023 and beyond.

More from PCGamesN

Ken is on an ambitious quest to play everything, but he particularly loves RPGs, FPS games, soulslikes, and roguelikes. Ask him anything about Monster Hunter, FFXIV, Terraria, Diablo, or the Yakuza games - but only if you have enough time to spare. Prior to joining PCGN, Ken worked as a freelance video producer, and has bylines at WhatCulture and a Master's degree in Mathematics to his name.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.