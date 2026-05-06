This Hades 2 mod lets you take on the original game as Mel, and adds a ton of new Boons to boot

Hades 2 is a huge game. It almost doubles the size of the original, with the protagonist, Melinoe, asked to save both the under and overworlds from different, but equally dangerous threats. Time itself is at stake, and there's also a huge rampaging monster that wants to smash the gods into little pieces. It's quite the task.

If you managed to beat Chronos and make peace with those up top, and still want more, then I have very good news: there is a huge new Hades 2 mod that adds the first roguelike game into the second, allowing you to take on the underworld from an entirely new perspective.

The Zagreus' Journey mod doesn't only add the original story into Hades 2, but also includes a ton of new Prophecies, Incantations, and a whole host of cosmetics for the Crossroads. There are also 50 new Chaos Trials to take on, as well as new Boons from Sisyphus, Eurydice, and others. All of this is before the main event: taking on Hades as Mel, using her suite of weapons and abilities.

There are a few minor discrepancies, as you can see from the trailer above, with characters referring to Melinoe as Zagreus and the like, but honestly, that's an extremely small price to pay for what's on offer here. Being able to explore the old haunts and fight old bosses using Mel's tech is more than enough, and that's without including the new content.

The Zagreus' Journey mod is available to download here. The creator suggests that players will get the most from this mod if they have already completed the first game, and that an installation of the original Hades must be present for this mod to work. I'd imagine that those who want to dive back into Zagreus' adventure will have already dipped a toe in before, though.