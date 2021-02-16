Hades fan tries to beat the roguelike using a controller made of pomegranate

While most of you have been spending your time over the weekend playing Valheim, I’ve been watching a content creator trying to complete a run of Hades using a controller made out of slices of pomegranate.

Rudeism explains in a YouTube video that the setup simply involves chopping up a pomegranate and sticking a bunch of wires in it and, you know what? That’s probably as much as I’d be able to understand anyway. He’s managed to get pretty far in the roguelike, too. During a stream two days ago, he got to the Hades boss fight and even took off one bar of his health.

Despite the fact this is all happening with a pomegranate controller, some of the more minor aspects are my favourite. Rudeism has to place his makeshift controller on a tea towel to stop pomegranate juice from getting everywhere. There’s not any particular reason he’s using a pomegranate, either, apart from the fact that it’s one of the power-ups you can get in the game. I suppose it’s easier than making a controller out of ambrosia.

You can catch Rudism’s latest run on Twitch right here if you fancy it. He’s also put up a YouTube video going over his recent challenge, too:

If you remember the name, Rudism has done heaps of other challenges such as playing Overwatch with a baguette, and Fall Guys using jelly beans.

If you’re looking for more indie games, you know where to click.