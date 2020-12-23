The Hades Yule log will warm your home with infernal flames

The winter holidays are upon us, and for me at least, that means it’s time for two things: staying warm and thinking about the best games of 2020. Luckily, the folks at Supergiant Games are making it easy to do both at once with the House of Hades Yule log, a 12-hour broadcast straight from the home of Zagreus and the gang.

Okay, yes, it’s actually just a 12-hour loop of a lovely little Hades-themed fireplace animation, but after the 13th consecutive workday of enduring Twitter’s endless Cyberpunk 2077 discourse, this is exactly what I need. I’ve yet to watch the whole thing (did I mention it’s 12 hours long?), but my fingers are crossed for Cerberus to make an eventual appearance. He’s a good boy. You should pet him more.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to be able to stick together as a team, and keep making games,” the devs say in a season’s greetings blog. “While it’s too early to say what’s next for us as yet, we’re really looking forward to figuring it out. For now, from all of us, we wish you a safe, restful, cozy, happy holiday season, and all the best in the coming year.”

We don’t yet know if we’re getting another Christmas Eve Overwatch Yule log this year, but at least we’ve got the infernal flames of Hades to keep us warm.

If you’re looking for some more great roguelike games to fill your holidays, you can follow that link.