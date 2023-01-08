Half-Life 2 free Steam add-on has you fight with no Freeman or crowbar

Half-Life 2 has once again been expanded by the FPS game's players in the form of a free add-on, as everyone waits for Valve to hopefully announce Half-Life 3

Half-Life 2 free Steam add-on has you fight with no Freeman or crowbar: a blurred forest background, with a man with a beard and glasses in the foreground with a red circle and a line through it in front of his face

Published:

Half-Life 2

After almost 2 decades Half-Life 2 has been given a free expansion, except it’s not developed by Valve for the FPS game, with it instead being made by a group of fans and released on Steam. Telling a short story of a rebel fighting off Combine in the woods, Half-Life 2 Evacuation isn’t exactly the explosive narrative of Half-Life 3 we’ve all been waiting for, but at least it’s something – and it’s free.

Simply titled “Evacuation” and developed by the Evac Dev. Team, the add-on isn’t exactly a free game, but it is free to download as long as you own Half-Life 2. The unofficial story-driven add-on for Valve’s FPS sees a rebel crash in the woods, where they need to fight off Combine after finding a walkie-talkie and deciding to escape.

The famous crowbar has been replaced with an axe, and the Half-Life 2 companions are replaced with the aforementioned walkie-talkie. You’ll come up against Combine soldiers, Raiders, and Zombies, and have to “destroy a bunch of enemies who don’t mind fighting each other” at the same time.

There are also puzzles to solve, areas to explore, and mechanisms that’ll need you to activate them as well. Half-Life 2 Evacuation also has a completely original soundtrack, which “will immerse you in the atmosphere of the forest,” after all, you don’t want the beats of City 17 blaring into your ears in the tranquility of nature, do you?

What else can be said about this add-on? It’s for Half-Life 2, it’s on Steam, and it’s free, so you really have no excuse if it sounds even remotely like something you’d want to try out. An update also explains how the developer has started to implement balance changes, with NPCs having reduced health and damage output, with your guns also doing slightly more damage too. Bug fixes are soon to follow as well, so keep an eye on the add-on’s Steam page for updates.

YouTube Thumbnail

Half-Life 2 is absolutely no stranger to fan-developed content, with Valve’s seminal shooter still getting regular bouts of content almost two decades later. A Half-Life 2 remake based on the game’s beta was recently released, and the interesting spin-off Hunt Down the Freeman got a sort of sequel too.

If none of that is your speed, though, why don’t you check out our list of the best old games absolutely still worth your time, or the best VR games on PC for your dust-gathering headsets.

More from PCGamesN

A fan of getting lost in never-ending dungeons, Will is happy to try any roguelike games you throw at him - and if your game has a dodge roll in it, even better. A big fan of games like Skyrim and Halo, Will is pleased with any classics. Formerly a freelance news writer for NME.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.