Half-Life 2 mod is a full-blown sequel to Opposing Force

Half-Life 2 mod Through the City now has a trailer and playable demo, showcasing a full sequel to Opposing Force, including the return of Adrian Shepard and G-Man — something to keep you busy while you wait for Half-Life 3.

It’s been 23 years since Gearbox Software abandoned Shepard on that galactic V-22 Osprey, leaving him suspended in time – much like the Half-Life series itself – as we scrabble around for clues, hints, or the vaguest possibility of his return. Well Kajlo, over at Mod DB, clearly wasn’t prepared to wait any longer, and alongside a team of collaborators has quietly been creating a fully-fledged Opposing Force sequel, Through the City. The first 40 minutes are available to play now, with a full release slated for 2023. The story focuses on Shepard who, after being awakened by G-Man, is dispatched to City 17 just ahead of the events of Half-Life 2. All the weapons from Opposing Force make a return, including the beloved Desert Eagle and wrench, and Through the City also retains that striking, bright-green HUD from the original, only now streamlined and upscaled courtesy of Source.

Those of you who played the PS2 version of the original Half-Life may also remember the co-op mode, Half-Life: Decay, featuring Dr. Colette Green. Well, she’s back, complete with her original voice actor, Lani Minella, as a central character in Through the City who helps tie the events of the mod to the original game.

It makes the whole experience feel that much more authentic, a true sequel to classic Half-Life, and as such more than we’re likely to get out of Valve any time soon. You can see a trailer, posted by prominent Half-Life YouTuber noclip, below:

Half-Life: Through the City is available to try now, and there’s more upcoming action from the Half-Life community, as some fans are planning to set a new Steam world record in August. You can read more about Half-Life 3 (never stop believing) courtesy of our rumours and facts guide, and also try out some of the best FPS games on PC.