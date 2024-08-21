20 years since it was first released, Half-Life 2 remains one of the best single-player FPS games in history. Even as someone who’s comparatively skeptical when it comes to Valve’s work, I can’t deny sections like Route Kanal and, of course, Ravenholm. But there’s one part of HL2 that I think is genuinely weak, and exposes, in a very contained space, most of the shooter’s flaws. Nova Prospekt is samey and overlong, and relies far too much on HL2’s often unexciting weapons and gunplay. But thanks to Half-Life 2 RTX, which has just gotten a new trailer, even this dour part of Gordon Freeman’s adventure looks suddenly way better.

Half-Life 2 RTX is effectively a total remaster of the landmark Valve FPS game, developed by a team of modders under the label Orbifold Studios. Incorporating ray tracing and DLSS 3.5, it also redesigns and adds details to hundreds of in-game assets, including background items and weapon models. While Valve itself might be preparing something for Half-Life 2’s anniversary, the new footage of Nova Prospekt, recrafted in HL2 RTX, makes the dullest section of the shooter look a lot more exciting.

Specifically, the effects on the assault rifle and the magnum make a difference here. The problem with Nova Prospekt, besides the fussy Antlion pheromone grenade mechanic, is that the enemy count – already close to the ceiling during the preceding Highway 17 section – suddenly goes through the roof, and your main weapon is that puny Combine rifle.

In Half-Life 2 RTX, though, the muzzle flash and general effects are much more vivid and pronounced; likewise with the revolver. It’s a subtle addition, but combined with the other visual improvements, it makes the monotone corridors of Nova Prospekt and the over-and-over-again gun battles feel much more alive.

We don’t have a release date for Half-Life 2 RTX yet – but there are some interesting rumors regarding Half-Life 3.

