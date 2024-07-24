Half-Life 2 is a beloved FPS that absolutely does not need a film or TV adaptation. Though games like Halo, Fallout, The Last of Us, and even League of Legends have had varying levels of success moving from game to screen, Half-Life 2 doesn’t have the kind of story that makes sense for cinema. As it turns out, that doesn’t matter at all, as Valve’s 2004 classic may now be taking a roundabout path to the big screen through a Michael Bay-directed version of the viral Skibidi Toilet web series, a wildly successful internet hit created and featuring characters from Half-Life 2.

Half-Life 2 may have had a big influence on the FPS game genre, but its presence is currently felt most through Skibidi Toilet. Created with Valve’s Source Filmmaker, a program that incorporates assets from Half-Life 2, Team Fortress 2, and Portal engine Source, Skibidi Toilet has spawned an entire fictional universe about, to summarize roughly, a war between human-headed toilets (led by a version of Half-Life 2’s G-Man, now called G-Toilet) and people with appliances like speakers and cameras for heads.

Per an interview at Variety, the massive popularity of Skibidi Toilet, particularly among kids, has now led Paramount Pictures president Adam Goodman and The Rock, Bad Boys, and Transformers director Michael Bay to begin talks on film and/or TV adaptations of the web series. Goodman called Skibidi Toilet “something that could be the next Transformers or could be a Marvel universe” and said that he and Bay “are entertaining the thought of a hybrid animated/live action version of Skibidi … likened stylistically to the John Wick and District 9 movies.”

Whether these talks will end up materializing what would, in essence, be Half-Life 2’s film debut is anyone’s guess. But, for our sins, we’ll have more information on the movie or TV show as it arrives.

