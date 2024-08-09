New Half Life 3 mystery solved as Black Mesa website issues statement

Entire countries have risen and fallen in the years fans have been waiting for Half-Life 3. We’ve seen the world change beyond recognition, and still the third main game in the FPS series is yet to arrive. Recently, however, some rumors and hints of life have been sighted giving hope that we might, one day, see Half-Life 3 arrive. Another twist in the tale was recently spotted that seemed to suggest something Half-Life related was on the way – but a new statement from the people behind it has put the speculation to rest.

This mystery all revolved around a website for a company called Black Mesa. Half-Life fans will instantly recognize that name, as it’s the same as the company behind the resonance cascade that caused all the events of the series, including those that will no doubt affect Half-Life 3. It’s also the name of the semi-official fan remake of the first FPS game, released by the Crowbar Collective.

Despite many pieces of evidence that seemed to point to this being a real teaser, it has now been confirmed by an actual real company called Black Mesa that it has nothing to do with Valve or Half-Life. That said, it’s easy to see why many were willing to suspect there was something larger at play.

For a start, the logo of Black Mesa, a biological manufacturing company in Boston, is remarkably similar to the one used by the fictional science-gone-mad organization in Valve’s series. Other than a change in the general shape of the logo, it’s almost one-to-one – with the same mesa outline visible in the center in both.

Up until Thursday, August 8 this website held nothing much of interest other than an image of the company’s logo. Since then it has been updated to contain full information about the organization that states it is “developing a novel technology providing provable assurance for advanced manufacturing workflows.” This update to the site came very soon after the news that Valve may be working on Half-Life 3, with the White Sands project leak dropping earlier this week, which only served to stir the mystery pot even more.

The most intriguing part of this site, however, was a countdown tucked away at the bottom of the front page, which is still running and counting down to something. That countdown will end on Monday, September 30, which doesn’t appear to be a date of any particular note. That is unless you know the original intended release date of Half-Life 2, which was scheduled for September 30, 2003. Now we know that’s unrelated – but it is still a remarkable coincidence.

In addition, as spotted by content creator PeQu on X, if you inspect the countdown timer you can see a reference to a “Lambda incident”. Lambda is of course the 11th letter of the Greek alphabet that also features prominently in the first Half-Life game, serving as the title’s logo and name of Gordon Freeman’s primary destination – the Lambda Complex. The use of “incident” also recalls the Black Mesa Incident, the in-universe term given to the events of the first game, which is also sometimes termed the “Lambda Incident”.

Despite beginning to appear a little like Charlie from Always Sunny connecting pieces of paper with red string, these nuggets of information all began to come together almost seeming to confirm that this was a Half-Life 3 teaser. That is, until the employees of the real Black Mesa issued a statement, confirming that it has nothing to do with Valve, Half-Life, or gaming as a whole.

With that information now out there, it’s easy to see that there was always plenty pointing to this being a red herring. For example, the company in question – Black Mesa – has a page on LinkedIn that appears to have existed since 2022. There’s over 40 staff listed and the CEO, Charles Fracchia, has a wide presence on the internet including his own website and an entry on the Federation of American Scientists.

As stated above, prior to August 8 this page only held a single image of the company’s Black Mesa logo. However, it did have a bit of text at the bottom of the page informing visitors that “this site is not part of any alternate reality games (ARGs).” While being part of an ARG is something that’s meant to be hidden, it would be unusual to outright deny participation – and indeed, that proved to be correct.

This domain also appears to have been sitting idle for a very long time. According to a Whois lookup, the site was originally registered back in May of 2005. Since then it appears to be empty until around November 5 2022, which is the earliest date the Wayback Machine has a snapshot for the site. This 2022 date is when the notice about not being part of an ARG was uploaded, along with the company logo – and ties to the year the company was inaugurated. So if someone had been hinting at Half-Life 3, they would’ve been playing a very, very long – and complicated – game.

So there you have it – this Black Mesa, at least, is not teasing a Half-Life 3 reveal. If you’d like to read the full statement from the team, which is very good-natured considering the amount of traffic its site must have received, you can head over here to check it out for yourself.

