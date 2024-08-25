Can you believe it’s been 20 years since Half-Life 2? In that time, Valve has done everything in its power not to reveal a sequel, instead releasing various episodes for Half-Life 2 and the incredible VR spinoff Half-Life Alyx. It’s also been hard at work on other titles, including the new shooter Deadlock. With 20 years of waiting, we’ve all grown weary, wondering whether Half-Life 3 even exists, let alone when it will be arriving. Now, the Valve insider behind the Deadlock leak has come on record to say that, yes, Half-Life 3 is real, though it’s not quite what we expected.

Half-Life 3 is without question one of the most anticipated FPS games in history, despite it being so far removed from the previous mainline entry two decades ago. The cliffhanger ending of the HL2 saga is reason enough to be craving more. Though the mysterious Black Mesa website that recently sparked new rumors turned out to be a dead-end, this new leak is once again giving hope that we may eventually see the long-awaited sequel.

Yesterday, the Valve insider aptly named ‘Gabe Follower’, who previously leaked reliable details ahead of Deadlock’s reveal, claimed that “Half-Life 3 is real,” releasing a lengthy video that details all the information they have dug up. Notably, they claim that Half-Life 3, also known as Half-Life Xen is “most likely a direct sequel to Half-Life Alyx,” continuing the story of the spinoff and taking us back to the cross-dimensional realm of Xen.

Additionally, the leaker claims that Half-Life 3 will feature a semi-open world, a weather system and day-night cycle, and even “smart NPCs that can talk with you.” Undeniably bold claims about a game shrouded in mystery.

So how did these leaks come about? Well, according to the insider, there are various mentions of Half-Life in the files of other Valve games, including Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Deadlock. For example, a mention of HLX is included in Deadlock’s bug-reporter config files, which is similar to how Counter-Strike 2 was included in Dota 2’s bug-reporter files three years prior to its official unveiling. Likewise, Deadlock also includes references to the iconic HEV suit, gravity gun, and Xen creatures, the first of which has been renamed to the Burbank suit in the game’s files.

Evidently, there are breadcrumbs of Half-Life to be found in Valve’s titles, especially its upcoming FPS Deadlock. However, there’s no guarantee it’s necessarily Half-Life 3, or that it will even eventually be released. It’s not uncommon for developers to be testing ideas and creating projects that ultimately never see the light of day. Plus, there have been so many leaks and rumors over the 20 years since Half-Life 2 which have never come to fruition, so don’t get your hopes up yet.

For more details on the storied history of HL3, check out our article where we ask whatever happened to Half-Life 3? If you’re really struggling with the wait, comfort yourself with some of the best classic games that you can still return to today.

