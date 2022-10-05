Half-Life VR mod for 1998 FPS coming to Steam, adds female scientists

An upcoming Half-Life VR mod will be added to the classic FPS game on Steam soon, which will mean you can play the entire trilogy of Half-Life, Half-Life 2 and Half-Life Alyx entirely in VR . The Half-Life VR mod will still be in beta when it comes out, but it’ll offer an entirely new way to look at the formative PC game. Sadly though, it’s still not Half-Life 3.

Developed by Max Makes Tools and a few others since 2017, the Half-Life VR mod just requires you own a copy of the 1998 original, and it’ll be “highly configurable and supports all past, present, and future VR hardware by utilising SteamVR’s VR Input system.”

Half-Life VR is set to release on October 20 on Steam, and it doesn’t just include a new way of looking at Black Mesa, it also revamps so much more about the FPS. There’s high resolution textures, better weapon models, and even female scientists with original voice lines from Katie Otten, so “Mesa’s ‘equal opportunity employer’ promise finally comes true.”

“If you don’t want any sparkles, you can enable ‘Classic Mode’ in settings,” adds Max, “and dive into an unchanged vanilla 1998 experience with SD models and crisp clear low-res textures (no muddy blurry nonsense!) – just in VR.”

Max also notes that the performance of the Half-Life VR mod is currently “meh,” and that there are some bugs even if it is playable from end-to-end. Development for the mod is ongoing though, with feedback being taken on board and improvements coming over time as well.

This also isn’t the only Half-Life VR mod out from fans at the moment, as earlier in the month a Half-Life 2 VR mod was released with Oculus Quest 2 support. Also available for free, this mod is supported by any SteamVR compatible headset. There’s motion controls, manual reloads for all weapons, and scaled environments to make the FPS into a VR-friendly experience.

You can find the Half-Life VR mod on Steam here.

