Any game worth its salt will ensure its players are kept well-fed with substantial updates, and Halls of Torment has certainly delivered on that front. The 1.0 patch has arrived, bringing with it a new final stage, new items and abilities, and the standard system improvements, too. Judging by the huge increase in its player count, HoT fans are enjoying the fresh content.

The update dropped on Tuesday September 24, 2024, with a key feature being The Vault, the ultimate conclusion to the Halls of Torment journey. While access to this final stage will cost you some coins, the rewards (extra Torment Shards, a new post game) appear to be worth the expenditure. At least, enough players of the survival game are willing to give it a go, with the first 24 hours of the patch proving to be fruitful and delivering the highest player count the title has seen since August 2023.

As of September 25, the game is up 798.5% in its player count, with 3,638 users at the time of writing. Digging a little deeper into these numbers, Halls of Torment has hit a peak of 4,493 players in the last 24 hours.

When Halls of Torment first launched in May 2023, it attracted over 5,000 users in its first two months, before a massive spike of 26,005 players in July 2023. This recent surge to over 4,000 players is a new high for the title in 2024 by quite some distance, and the best figure the Chasing Carrots game has achieved since last August, when it hit 6,638.

It makes sense, though. Players will always be willing to give a game another chance when a slew of new features are added, and the studio has not scrimped on the 1.0 patch. We have 30 new artifacts and extended capability to test the power of them with the introduction of an artifact quest board. Speaking of quests, the developers have now taken the total to 500 in-game adventures, and the potential for even more in the future.

In terms of characters, each one now has five rank V traits, as well as two unique weapon proficiencies, two stances, and one dedication, and these all come with their own unlockable quest, too. In addition, there are now 11 abilities for each stage, adjustments to the Spirit Warriors, Kugelblitz, and Golem, and all of the stages now have different champions, unique traps, and fresh drops.

From a technical standpoint, the user interface has been improved to show more information, and can now support widescreen format. Perhaps most importantly, the game is now running on Godot 4.3, which has delivered a load of stability and performance improvements and fixed all known bugs to this point.

You can find out more about the patch and add it to your collection on Steam here. The title has 25% off until October 1, 2024, taking it to an all-time low price of $3.74.

