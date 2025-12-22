Halo Campaign Evolved may be the start of a remaster frenzy, with Microsoft reportedly eyeing up the entire original trilogy

Rumors of remakes or remasters circled for months before Microsoft unveiled Halo Campaign Evolved at the World Championship earlier this year. The news was eaten up by rabid fans, starved of decent sci-fi gameplay after the disappointment that was Halo Infinite. The original Halo game, the one that started it all, remade in Unreal Engine 5 - what a prospect. However, there may be even more to come. Prominent Halo leaker 'Rebs' has shared evidence of further remakes after Campaign Evolved, which will complete the original trilogy in UE5 glory.

While rumors of remakes for Halo 2 and Halo 3 have circulated for a couple of months, this is the first reliable leaker to stake their claim. Rebs has been correct about countless pieces of Halo news in the past. A former Halo Studios employee has apparently told Rebs that the developer plans to remake the entire original trilogy, but won't share any more details due to their NDA.

Therefore, there is no news of when these rumored games will release, or what stage of development they're at. Halo Campaign Evolved is due to release in 2026, and the sequel remakes might depend on its success. After all, pretty graphics alone aren't enough to make our list of the best FPS games. I'll be intrigued to see how many changes Halo Studios makes to the original game, as it's pretty perfect as is.

Another source tells Rebs that Halo Studios is focusing on remakes to get back in fans' good books, and because it wants "to avoid making another Halo game that is heavily criticized by the OG Halo fans." Remaking a classic seems like an open goal in that regard, especially after Bethesda's success with Oblivion earlier this year.

This doesn't mean that Halo Studios is not working on an original Halo game as well; the developer, like many others, is capable of working on numerous games at the same time. I wonder if the next new Halo game will be multiplayer only, with remade campaigns the focus for story-oriented players.

While we're on the subject of wild speculation, a potential Halo 2 remake could restore some of the game's infamous cut content, which would make me far more likely to play it all over again decades after release. While Halo 3 remains my nostalgic favorite, I can't wait to see what Halo Studios does with the entire trilogy in Unreal Engine 5. If it ever happens, that is.