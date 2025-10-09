Halo is a classic Xbox franchise, but it hasn't been in its best shape for some years now. Halo Infinite underperformed, with long-time fans of the series rebelling against its pointless open world. Its multiplayer offerings peaked with Halo 3, in my opinion, but that could be nostalgia talking. What was once a stalwart of FPS games is now a shell of its former self. There's more bad news. Ahead of a major announcement later this month, two high-level members of staff have departed Halo Studios, and a prominent leaker suggests the team is suffering serious leadership issues.

Glenn Israel was a 17-year veteran of the Halo series, most recently serving as art director for the past 15 years. He has not left quietly, either, posting a message on LinkedIn that alludes to tension at the studio. He promises to "share this particular story in its entirety when it is absolutely safe to do so next year," but for now he advises other developers to know their worth in the face of adversity.

"I know that the state of our industry seems dire," he writes. "But never forget that you are *free to choose.* No illusion of security nor promise of wealth or fame or power is worth trading away your health, your dignity, your ethics or values - and no one can force you to. Stay strong, take evidence when necessary, and find where you belong."

It's unclear what has happened within the studio, but it's obvious that Israel isn't happy. It seems likely that we'll only find out the full story later next year.

Israel's departure comes in the wake of Melissa Boon, the game's chief of staff, also leaving last month. Two senior members of staff leaving in quick succession is never a good sign of a healthy studio, but the fact the departures occurred less than a month before a major announcement and around a year after a big rebrand suggests something is amiss.

Prominent Halo leaker 'Rebs,' who recently reported that a remake of the original game is in the works, confirms that there are leadership issues at the studio. He also found out that, of the nine members of the art team credited in Halo Infinite, just one remains, art director Donnie Taylor.

