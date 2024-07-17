One Halo Infinite developer has put the rumor that 343 Industries is stepping back from making the series to rest, as the community waits to hear more about Halo 7 – or whatever it’ll end up being called. A new report alleges that the Halo series is changing production going forward, with 343 working on just the concept and pre-production stages in-house, before handing off full production to other studios. It’s not even the first time 343 has had to deny rumors like this either.

The report comes from Halo Infinite community member ‘Bathrobe Spartan,’ who claims to have spoken to 12 people with knowledge of the situation since March 2024. Among the talk of changing headcounts and attitudes at 343, Bathrobe Spartan claims that the studio has “shifted to a new production method.”

Bathrobe Spartan says 343 is splitting development and production on the FPS game series, while hiring lead positions to work on concept and pre-production, before handing off the reigns on future Halo projects to other studios.

However, Windows Central’s Jez Cordon has debunked the 343 rumor. Now Halo senior community manager John Junyszek weighs in to confirm that the rumors are untrue, saying “It has been – and always will be – wild out there.”

So there you have it. 343 Industries isn’t stepping back from the Halo series right now, be that entirely or with a new production method that puts another studio at the forefront. 343 did have a similar production method with Halo Wars 2 back in the day, starting development on its own before handing work over to Creative Assembly to fully create the RTS – but there’s no indication this is happening with the next major Halo.

A similar rumor about 343 stepping away sprang up in 2023, before 343 had to issue a brief but clear statement: “Halo and Master Chief are here to stay.”

343 Industries is typically quiet on news and rumors, but the team did give us an update on the future of Halo earlier this year, and the next game is on the way.

“We have a dedicated team working on supporting Halo Infinite and continuing to deliver going forward,” Halo community director Brian ‘Ske7ch’ Jarrard said “But also we have additional teams now that are accelerating towards the future working on brand new projects. I just wanted to tantalize you with that.”

Ever since Halo Infinite came out, the community has been drinking a volatile cocktail of rumors, prompted by a lack of updates from 343, so it isn’t surprising that reports like this easily get off the ground. That said, as someone who’s been following Halo Infinite since the start, it’s best to take these reports with a massive grain of salt.

