Halo Infinite Forge leaks and someone’s remaking COD Zombies

Thanks to a recent Halo Infinite Forge leak the map and modding creation kit for the latest Halo game is at least partially available, and modders are already working on some great creations – including a remake of the popular Call of Duty: Zombies mode.

With the release of the recent Halo Infinite co-op flight test, players immediately noticed that there were some details about the Forge map creator hidden in the new Steam build – and even access Forge completely.

With Halo Infinite’s Forge mode essentially available to anyone with the co-op flight, the community has already started building some fun creations – particularly in the horror games genre. Someone’s already building cancelled Silent Hill demo PT, for example, and user Helioskrub is putting together Call of Duty: Zombies.

While the full mode isn’t up and running – unsurprising, considering Forge isn’t out yet – Helioskrub has already made convincing and fully-functioning recreations of interactive window barriers, a pack-a-punch machine, and even a mystery weapon box. Just throw in some zombies – or a Flood Firefight mode – and you’ll have a perfect Call of Duty: Zombies remake in Halo.

Silent Hill and Warzone Zombies aren’t the only scary games getting the Forge treatment, either, as creator EliteFalcon has been busy making Halo Infinite recreations of the likes of Resident Evil and Alien Isolation. They even have their own version of COD Zombies going.

It’s entirely possible we won’t see the Halo Infinite Forge release date until Season 3, which should happen later in 2022 – so not too long to go. If these creations are happening with just a basic leaked version of Forge, imagine what will happen once the community gets hold of the full thing.