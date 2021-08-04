Halo announcer says “trans rights” in the Halo voice

If you’ve heard Jeff Steitzer’s voice – and the odds are pretty good that you have – he’s probably been saying things like “triple kill” and “killing spree” during Halo multiplayer game matches. However, now that he’s taking requests, he’s shown that he’s willing to lend his vocal talents to other games’ key phrases. In one of his latest videos, Steitzer was proud to say the phrase “trans rights.”

“I’ve been around for a while, I’m kind of old,” Steitzer says in the Cameo video, created for a fan who goes by Tanis on Twitter. “I’ve seen an awful lot. The struggle of trans people reminds me so much of all the other struggles that I’ve been a witness to over the many years that I have been alive.”

Steitzer goes on to talk about the civil rights movement that sought equal rights for Black, Hispanic, Asian, and Native Americans, as well as the struggle for gay and lesbian equality he’s watched over his almost 70 years. “And now I see trans folks, like yourself, who basically want nothing more than to enjoy the equality that everybody else aspires to – and which I, for one, think you should have.”

Here’s the video:

HERE IT IS

THE HALO ANNOUNCER, JEFF STEITZER, SAYING TRANS RIGHTS pic.twitter.com/FGRJnT4i45 — tanis 🏳️‍⚧️ (@tanisthelesbiab) August 3, 2021

Steitzer then warms up his unmistakably gravelly Halo announcer voice to bellow, “Trans rights!” It’s pitch perfect, of course – the way Steitzer says it, you can easily imagine it popping up in the middle of an Arena match.

“I hope things will be better for you – for all of us, really – soon,” Steitzer says as he wraps up the video.

Halo Infinite’s first beta wrapped up earlier this week, with more sessions anticipated as we get closer to the Halo Infinite release date, which is set for sometime this holiday season.