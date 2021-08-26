Halo Infinite PC system requirements confirmed – and they’re surprisingly steep

We finally have a proper Halo Infinite release date, so it’s at last time for some Halo Infinite system requirements. Despite the fact that this game is also coming out on an eight-year-old console in the Xbox One, the recommended specs are fairly stringent, especially on the CPU side.

The minimum requirements suggest an AMD FX 8370 or Intel i5 4440 paired with an AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti. The recommended specs suggest an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7 9700k alongside a Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070. Neither set of requirements make any reference to performance targets, but hopefully those specs should get you to an easy 60fps at most resolutions. (Again, this game is coming out on a console that launched in 2013.)

Notably, the system requirements only mention 50GB of storage required, which is a nice break from all the 100GB-plus FPS games we’ve seen lately.

You can get further details on the Halo Infinite system requirements from our friends at PCGameBenchmark.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 RS3 x64 Windows 10 19H2 x64 CPU AMD FX-8370 or Intel i5 4440 AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel i7 9700k Memory 8GB 8GB GPU AMD RX 570 or Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti Radeon RX 5700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 50GB 50GB

You’ll be able to grab Halo Infinite on Xbox Game Pass, and it’s coming to Steam, too.