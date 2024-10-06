I’m constantly floored by the creativity on display in Halo Infinite Forge. Reach’s avalanche mode is still a hallmark of my misspent youth, but even I can see how 343 has refined the creation tool into a well-oiled machine. Players are making entirely new games within Infinite, never mind multiplayer modes, and it’s incredible. That’s why I’m overjoyed the tell you that a free, ODST spin on Helldivers 2 is coming to Halo Infinite, and it’ll be here incredibly soon.

Developed by The Forge Falcons, Helljumpers is entirely made within Halo Infinite Forge. It’s essentially the mechanics and gameplay loop of Helldivers 2 superimposed onto Halo, but that’s far from a bad thing. You and your squad start in the ODST dropship, spending points on weapons, perks, and stratagems. Then you drop into a gloomy and atmospheric map, complete a set of objectives, and extract. Oh, and it’s coming to the multiplayer game for free.

The vibes of Halo 3 ODST’s New Mombasa are a clear inspiration, and the newest footage we’ve got is nothing short of stunning. Between tense, open-air firefights you’re creeping around the dark city streets. Your limited stratagems combine with map control to create this Firefight, Helldivers 2, and ODST hybrid. It’ll even get Infinite’s upcoming third-person mode as an option after launch too.

Helljumpers hasn’t come out of nowhere, as The Forge Falcons already has a name for in-depth Halo Infinite experiences. The team has already made an entirely functional Halo Infinite battle royale, alongside a Call of Duty Zombies mode as well. The team is leveraging that experience for Helljumpers too, with the Zombies mode’s perks retooled for this new PvE experience.

Every time The Forge Falcons team makes something new, I come away even more impressed. It’s pushing Halo Infinite’s Forge mode to its absolute limit. Each experience is clearly inspired by something else, but the depth of Forge and Halo Infinite’s excellent core mechanics flawlessly mesh with the team’s creativity.

The Forge Falcons will release Helljumpers via Halo Infinite for free on Friday October 25.

