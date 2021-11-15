Halo Infinite multiplayer is out right now for free

The rumours were true: Halo Infinite‘s free-to-play multiplayer mode is now available. Word of the competitive half of 343’s latest Halo game getting an early release started circulating over the weekend, and as part of today’s 20th anniversary Xbox stream, Microsoft confirmed the news.

Halo Infinite multiplayer lands today across Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, and PC via Steam, as well as the Xbox app and Microsoft Store. It’s technically a beta, but today’s launch includes “Season 1 content including all maps, core modes, Academy features, and Battle Pass”, according to the official site. Despite the ‘beta’ branding, everything you unlock here will carry over when the game officially launches – with the campaign – at the full Halo Infinite release date in December. Season 1 lasts until May 2022.

Today, November 15, marks the anniversary of the launch of both the original Xbox console and Halo: Combat Evolved back in 2001. It’s been 20 years since Halo proved that FPS games could work on a console, and thus 20 years since we PC players had to start proving that mouse aim is still better. Infinite is the first game in the series to launch simultaneously across both PC and console, so the battle is much more straightforward this time around.

Check out the anniversary stream below.

