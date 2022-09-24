Halo Infinite’s rumoured new multiplayer mode is “something big”

It’s no secret that Halo Infinite support studio Certain Affinity is working on something for the multiplayer game, alongside the continued support from 343 Industries. But now one of the studio’s developers has talked about the project, even if they have to remain incredibly tight-lipped about it.

A few Certain Affinity staff talked in a recent interview about what the studio is up to, as it’s known to support the development of games and series like Call of Duty, Halo, World of Tanks, Hogwarts Legacy, Left 4 Dead, and Doom.

So, while no major reveals for Certain Affinity’s Halo Infinite content have been revealed, founder and CEO Max Hoberman talked a little about what we can expect, and how much the studio is putting into the project.

“The biggest thing we’re doing that’s public right now, for more than two years now we’ve been working on Halo Infinite doing something that–they’re very prescriptive about what we can say. But we’re doing something unannounced, and we’re doing lead development on that unannounced thing, from conception and design,” says Hoberman in an interview with GamesBeat.

“It’s something big and new for the franchise. But I can’t say any more about it. That’s our single largest project of our three projects currently. We have close to 100 developers working on that.”

Alongside the release of Forge later this year, this new content from Certain Affinity (which rumours could be a sort of battle royale-style mode) might be just what Halo Infinite needs to give new life to the FPS game.

