Halo battle royale reportedly canned because 343 couldn’t compete with Fortnite

Gaming news YouTuber Rebs Gaming has released a video report that includes a slew of fresh details on the long-rumored and reportedly canceled Halo battle royale game. Before being abandoned in 2023, following the release of Halo Infinite, 343 held weekly internal playtests, according to Rebs Gaming’s report.

The report covers why the Halo battle royale game was canceled, how far along the game was in development, and some of the features it was supposed to include.

Rebs Gaming reports that 343 didn’t have the resources it needed to compete with the likes of Fortnite. Halo’s Slipspace engine allegedly made production especially difficult.

What I found most interesting in the report is how the Halo battle royale map was supposedly planned to look. Reportedly, “the map took place on fragments of the Zeta Halo ring, each fragment had different biomes with man cannons to launch players to other fragments.” While fast travel elements have been present in other battle royales, a map with entirely separate sections would have been unique.

Other details include the suggestion that the Pelicans would drop off vehicles mid-match, objectives would need to be completed to unlock new equipment, and that the battle royale mode was tied into the narrative of Infinite’s campaign.

Finally, Rebs Gaming says that, before being canceled in 2o23, 343 held internal playtests for what was known as Tatanka. Therefore, we can assume production was relatively advanced before the decision was made to move on from the project.

When it comes to the top FPS games to play in 2024, there are plenty of options, some of which also land on our list of the best multiplayer games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.