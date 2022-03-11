Halo Infinite isn’t one of the 26 Xbox games playable on Steam Deck

We already know that there are several Xbox games that will be playable on the Steam Deck due to Valve releasing a bunch of new compatibility information last month. Xbox Game Studios recently published an update on Steam showcasing a list of 14 ‘verified’ and ‘playable’ games. It includes many of the Bethesda titles we knew about before, as well as other first-party Xbox titles such as Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, and the critically acclaimed Deathloop.

According to SteamDB, there are 26 supported games between Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda, including strategy games like Age of Empires IV. What it doesn’t include are games like Halo Infinite, Gears 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator X. The publisher says this is because of anti-cheat concerns. This isn’t the first time this reason has been given for a game not being able to support Steam Deck. Despite Valve stating that it could “easily” support both BatteEye and Easy Anti-Cheat on Steam Deck, other developers have stated that it’s not a simple process.

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has even gone so far as to state that it outright won’t be supporting Steam Deck compatibility, and that anyone who tries to force it to work will be banned. While Bungie claimed this was because the handheld uses Proton, Valve lists anti-cheat concerns as the reason the game isn’t supported on Steam Deck.

BattleEye announced last September that it will support Steam Deck and Proton, however the anti-cheat service has left it up to game developers whether they opt-in to this functionality or not.

Xbox Game Studios is taking a similar approach, it seems, stating “it’s up to our studios how they fit Steam Deck integration for their games into their busy schedules, and with a lot of great stuff already in the works some titles may take longer.”

You can read our Steam Deck review for our thoughts on Valve’s new handheld. As of March 9, there are now over 1,000 games listed as either ‘verified’ or ‘playable’ on Steam Deck.