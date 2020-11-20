Halo Infinite’s studio will be “more communicative” in the coming months

Things might have felt quiet from the 343 Industries camp in the months following Halo Infinite’s delay, but that should be set to change. In a recent update on the FPS game’s blog, 343 Industries community manager John Junyszek shares that the studio is gearing up for an end of year update, and is establishing plans “to be much more communicative in the coming months”.

“We know you’re all very eager to know what’s going on with Infinite and due to a myriad of circumstances in the wake of our date change, we’ve been quiet longer than we like,” he says. “We’re working with the team to provide an end of year update and establish plans to be much more communicative in the coming months.”

As for the silence over the past few months, Junyszek explains that 343 Industries will pull back the curtain and reveal details about things like customisation, progression, and multiplayer when Halo Infinite is ready, as the team wants to show rather than tell. One of the more mundane reasons for the quiet spell is that various promotional and marketing teams have had to readjust their campaigns as the Halo Infinite release date shifted.

Elsewhere in the update, we’ve got roundups of what’s been happening, such as Halo 4 coming to PC, Master Chief Collection implementing cross-play, and esports tournaments entering their second season. You can check it out on the studio’s website if you’re curious to find out more.

