Xbox Games Showcase date confirmed, with reveals for next-gen PC games like Halo Infinite

Microsoft has announced the event we’ve all been waiting for: its Xbox Games Showcase, which will bring Halo Infinite gameplay footage and more, will be live on July 23 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT / 09:00 PDT.

The livestream will bring us footage of first-party Xbox Series X games, most notably Halo Infinite. It forms the next in Microsoft’s series of Xbox 20/20 events teasing the upcoming next-gen console and its accompanying games. In addition to the main event, a pre-show will begin one hour earlier as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest. It’s unclear what the content of this pre-show will be, but Geoff seems nice so we’ll be watching anyway.

Aside from Halo Infinite, it’s likely we’ll get to see more of the other Xbox console exclusives we already know about, such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Everwild, and Scorn. Of course, all first-party Xbox games also come to PC on day one, so the event will likely be of interest to PC gaming fans. There may well be other surprises in store, but the rumoured ‘Xbox Series S’ budget console will reportedly have to wait until August for its reveal.

The showcase will be the first virtual Xbox event to take place after Microsoft’s announcement that it is to shutter its streaming service Mixer. As such, the company says this livestream will be live across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch, while Keighley’s pre-stream is only confirmed for YouTube for now.

Microsoft’s first Xbox 20/20 event was held in May. There, the company showed off the first Series X gameplay footage, but the stream was met with a lukewarm reception from fans. Despite previously announcing it would hold a similar event each month until the Series X launches, Microsoft skipped June and will now show off its big guns later this month.

Xbox Series X launches this holiday.

