Xbox is selling Halo-themed nail polish, with “hue-matched” in-game unlockables

First there were Halo Infinite energy drink tie-ins, and now there’s, er, nail varnish. Publisher Xbox Game Studios has unveiled a rather surprising but undeniably snazzy new collaboration with nail polish brand OPI, in the form of a collection inspired by “virtual worlds of Xbox Game Pass titles and popular gaming phrases”. And, yes, there’s a Halo-themed shade in the batch.

The OPI x Xbox collection features 12 different nail polish colours – or “hues”, if you want to be fancy about it – across a few of the brand’s different formulas, some of which only apply certain shades. The names of the shades are pretty funny (and suitably daft), too. For example, there’s ‘Can’t CTRL Me’, which is a “shimmery robin’s egg blue that cannot be CTRL’d”. Then you’ve got ‘Heart and Con-soul’ (what’s that?), which is a “shimmery crimson red that takes nails to the next level”.

Then there’s ‘You Had Me At Halo’, which is surprisingly not Master Chief green, but instead a “shimmery galactic blue that will give you sparkly stats”. Lovely.

The collection also features some extra treats for those looking to pick it up. “With every qualifying purchase, US fans can unlock hue-matched, in-game content for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite starting February 1”, the blog post says, though it later adds that, “at select global retailers, the purchases of OPI x Xbox shades will unlock special in-game content for both Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5”. So, while it’s not totally clear, it seems like these goodies might be available globally as well as for US-based fans.

What this content is isn’t specified exactly, but there are images of a shimmery purple-ish Halo suit and a Forza car that looks a bit like a tequila sunrise in the blog post, which are presumably examples of these unlockables. Take a peek:

The collection will be available for purchase globally on February 1 at a bunch of different retailers, which are listed in Xbox’s blog post, linked above.