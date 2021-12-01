Halo Infinite is getting monthly perks on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including XP boosts

Microsoft has revealed the full December lineup for Xbox Game Pass and, believe it or not, there’s more here than just the Halo Infinite campaign. There are also Halo Infinite XP boosts. The new videogame lineup is robust, especially on PC, but it’s those XP boosters that are particularly eye-catching, as players look for new ways to ease the pain of grinding out the Halo Infinite battle pass.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – the $14.99 USD version that includes both console and PC versions of the service – will include the Halo Infinite ‘Pass Tense’ MA40 AR bundle on December 8. That includes the titular weapon coating, as well as four double XP boosts and four challenge swaps.

This is the first of a series of monthly Halo Infinite bonuses with Game Pass Ultimate, though Microsoft hasn’t detailed what to expect from future giveaways. Hopefully we can count on more XP boosts, though. The Halo Infinite battle pass continues to be contentious, even as 343 tweaks progression and boosts XP gains from simply playing matches.

Of course, maybe the bigger perk of Game Pass this month is the Halo Infinite campaign. You can get that through standard Xbox Game Pass for PC, which you can sign up for here.

Xbox Game Pass PC games for December 2021:

December 2 Anvil Archvale Final Fantasy XIII-2 Lawn Mowing Simulator Rubber Bandits Stardew Valley Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

December 7 Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

December 8 Halo Infinite

December 9 One Piece Pirate Warriors 4

December 14 Aliens: Fireteam Elite



