The Halo Infinite XP boosters are already here

There’s a new Halo out this year, and you know what that means – it’s time to buy a whole lot of junk food in order to collect XP boosters for multiplayer. Yes, the Halo Infinite release date isn’t landing until December, but that’s not stopping the promotional machine. This month, you’ll start to see Kellog’s snacks with double XP rewards at US retailers.

Halo Infinite-branded Cheez-It Grooves, Pop-Tarts, Pringles, and Bear Naked granola are set to be available starting September 15. You’ll be able to unlock your double XP rewards with the Kellogg’s Family Rewards site, and if you want to start collecting them now, you can apparently register up to 120 codes altogether.

While three months might seem like a lot of lead time for a promotion like this, these products aren’t even the first to offer Halo Infinite bonuses. Back in 2020, when Halo Infinite was previously delayed, you could grab Monster Energy drinks with double XP boosters – I guess it’s harder to delay energy drinks than it is to delay a videogame.

Either way, you’ve got a lot of options to speed up your Halo Infinite progression this year.

Another Halo Infinite beta is on the way, too, so if you’ve signed up early you’re likely to get a chance to check out PvP very soon.